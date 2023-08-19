3 Tom Cruise movies to stream and travel back in time

Tom Cruisewhose real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IVOne of the most recognizable actors in the film industry, thanks to film sagas like ‘top Gun’ And ‘Impossible Goal’In which he has proved to be addicted to adrenaline, as he has always done all his action scenes.

He To61 year old actor He has also participated in other films such as: ‘Jerry Maguire’, ‘young Guns’ and some romantic productions like ‘vanilla Sky’in which he shared credits with Spanish Penelope Cruz and ‘eyes wide Shut’ In it he shared credit with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, to whom he was married for 10 years.

if you are a fan american actor we share you 3 Tom Cruise movies you can streamWe share a brief summary and on which platform they are.

‘Explosive Encounter’, action-comedy film starring Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise

‘Explosive encounter’Since 2010, there is a Movie starring Cameron Diaz and Tom CruiseWhich tells the story of June Havens and Roy Miller, a woman and a man who, after meeting several times, must rely on each other to escape a group of people who want to hurt them.

Where to watch the movie ‘Explosive Encounter’ starring Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise?

if you want to see ‘Explosive encounter’ You can find it on Netflix, Star+, HBO Max and Prime Video.

‘Interview With The Vampire’, a film starring Tom Cruise as a vampire and based on a book

‘Interview with the Vampire’ is a film directed by Neil Jordan which was released in 1994 Based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice, It stars Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and Kirsten Dunst as a unique group of vampires, each with existential conflicts and a unique vision of what it means to be a vampire.

The film’s plot is inspired by 18th-century New Orleans, but begins in the present, with Lewis telling his story to a reporter.

Where to watch ‘Interview with the Vampire’, the movie in which Tom Cruise brings life to a vampire?

If you want to watch Interview With The Vampire, you can find it on Prime Video.

‘Top Gun: Passion and Glory’, the iconic Tom Cruise film that culminated in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

‘top Gun’From 1986, film directed by and starring Tony Scott Tom Cruisethat tells the story of Pete “Maverick” MitchellA young man who enrolls in a prestigious elite school for fighter pilots, in which he will compete to prove he is the best, finds and bonds with his aviation instructor, Kelly McGillis.

Where to watch Tom Cruise’s stunt and action packed film ‘Top Gun’?

if you want to see ‘top Gun’ You can find it on HBO Max and Star+.

If you don’t know what to watch, go here Action, Drama and Suspense, enjoy this weekend 3 Tom Cruise movies available for streaming,