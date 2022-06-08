3 tutorials for styling your hair with gel

“To have a wet look perfect, you have to find the right balance between shine and wet lookto bring softness and naturalness to the hairstyle”, explains Thomas Tuccinardi. And if backstage, during Fashion Week, the pros use spray gel to give the hair this effect of wet texture, Thomas Tuccinardi recommends for daily d use a finishing serum like



Pop and Lock from Color Wow



: “It will give an ultra shiny effect without ever pouring into the too much, nor grease or glue. Very light, it is self-sufficient and allows the look to last over time and not to fade or dry out, unlike traditional gel”, adds the pro.

On dry hair, to keep a natural texture, draw a parting in the middle of the skull or reverse the hair on one side – whichever you prefer – for a more modern one-shoulder version. And who says wet look says waves. To have perfect waves, work strand by strand, section by section, from the bottom to the top of the skull: “You can take relatively large strands – about 2/3 cm thick – but if you have very straight, you can absolutely take finer locks to obtain tighter curls, even if it means relaxing them afterwards”, specifies the hairdresser.

Then generously apply the product to the strand, from root to tip: “The key, for a wet look well-defined and successful, is to use and abuse the product. We do not skimp on the quantity, it will neither freeze nor stiffen the wick. But if you are afraid of having too shiny hair on the top of the skull, you can also apply the product from the middle of the wick to the tip, and gently work it up with your fingers to the root.”

With a curling iron, create waves, without touching the tip: this is what allows the look to be modern and give a “disheveled” effect. “If your curl is too tight, while it’s hot, loosen it up with your hands, pulling it lightly from root to tip, to get a looser wave,” advises Thomas Tuccinardi. Let the hair cool to set the movement, then, once you’ve finished curling each section, run your fingers through the hair to air it out. In case of small frizz, do not hesitate to reapply a little product at the roots to smooth the hair.