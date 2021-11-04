Business

3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari on which to continue to bet

On these pages in recent weeks, we have repeatedly indicated which stocks to “ride” in this Christmas rally that started from the lows of October. The Ftse Mib Future is now heading towards 28,200 / 28,500 to be reached by the end of November and then area 30,500 for / by the end of the year.

We believe the odds are low that they will lead to the denial of this champion path.

What will change this view at the moment? A weekly close of less than 26,895.

What to invest in from now on? Here are 3 undervalued stocks on Piazza Affari to keep betting on.

In fact, our Research Department, after analyzing the financial statements of the last 4 years and their graphic structure, has selected Azimut, BPER Banca and UnipolSAI (MIL: US), and below is the price map with which to set up a strategy of investment with high probability in favor.

The fair value estimates indicated were made by our Research Department.

Azimuth, last price at 25.48. Fair value estimated at 40 euros. Until there is a weekly close below 24.68, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​27.50 / 28.90. In the short term, a daily close below 24.93 is dangerous.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.9145. Fair value estimated at 2.60. Until we see a weekly close below 1.8460, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the 2.20 / 2.35 area. In the short term, a daily close below 1.8715 is dangerous.

UnipolSAI, last price at 2.532. Fair value estimated at € 3.50. Until we see a weekly close below 2.44, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the 2.72 / 2.85 area. In the short term, a daily close below 2.506 is dangerous.

As usual we will proceed step by step and from time to time we will adjust the shot.

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article, which can be consulted HERE”)

