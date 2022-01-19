We could be at the beginning of a market sell off and between today and tomorrow we await the relative confirmations or denials. In recent days we have analyzed ENEL, Ferrari and Moncler, 3 stocks that had generated bearish signals.

What has happened since that moment?

Nothing has changed with respect to the graphic situation and therefore the positions must still be maintained.

At what point is the Ftse Mib Future?

It shows a lot of weakness and relative strength on the downside compared to other European equity indices. The reason is due to the presidential elections and the fear of a possible fall of the current government.

Right now, Future prices are at 27,255. Longer downsides will only be expected with a January 21 close below 27,145. The weekly low so far has been at 27,090.

Now we are going to study 3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari poised between new rises and sharp falls.

They are: Anima Holding, Banca IFIS and Generali Assicurazioni (MIL: G)

3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari poised between new rises and sharp falls

Anima Holding, last price at 4.545. Fair value at € 6.50.

Until there is a weekly close below 4.438, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​5.22 and then 5.50 euros. In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 4.687. Buying above this level.

Banca IFIS, last price at 17.54. Fair value at 25 euros.

Until there is a weekly close below 17.36, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​20.50 and then 22.45 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 17.73. Buying above this level.

Generali Insurance, last price at 18.68. Fair value at 26 euros.

Until there is a weekly close below 18.355, prices could continue to rise in a few weeks towards the area of ​​20.50 and then 22.76 euros. In the short, a bearish first clue with a daily close below 18.425. Buy at the market.