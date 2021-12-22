We are fast approaching the new year and based on our forecasts based on the study of time series and statistical calculations, we could see a decline of a few months (until May / June?).

How far could the Ftse Mib Future fall in that time frame?

Up to area 24.020 / 25.860.

Right now, prices are at 26,460 and only a weekly close above 27,315 could immediately put the formation of new highs into play, rather than the continuation of the current decline.

Against this backdrop, most of the stocks in the equity index basket showed the onset of a downtrend.

Today, our Research Department analyzes 3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that have generated bearish signals and which could now fall by as much as 15%.

They are: Banca IFIS, BPER Banca and Stellantis (MIL: STLA).

3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that have generated bearish signals and that could now fall by as much as 15%

Banca IFIS, last price at 15.41. Fair value at € 19.50.

Our projections for the next 12 months are as follows:

area of ​​minimum 12.69 / 15.10

area of ​​maximum 22.34 / 24.01

Until there is a weekly close above 16.25, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​113.89 and then 12.69 euros. In the short term, a first bullish indication with a daily close above 15.70.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.7570. Fair value at € 2.60.

Our projections for the next 12 months are as follows:

minimum area 1.30 / 1.55

area of ​​maximum 2.36 / 2.49

Until there is a weekly close above 1.8855, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the area of ​​1.5320 and then 1.308 euros. In the short term, a bullish first clue with a daily close above 1.7755.

Stellantis, last price at 16.226. Fair value at 28 euros.

Our projections for the next 12 months are as follows:

minimum area 14.41 / 16.45

area of ​​maximum 22.37 / 23.99

Until there is a weekly close above 16.994, prices could continue to fall in a few weeks towards the € 14.41 area. In the short term, a first bullish clue with a daily close above 16.772.