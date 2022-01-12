This is a short defining moment. After the strong sell off of the past few days and the subsequent rebound, the knots are about to come to a head. Does it start again immediately on the upside or are there further reductions around the corner? The feeling, also supported by our oscillators, is that the probabilities are oriented towards imminent rises.

The same Ftse Mib Future, which continues to show good relative strength compared to international lists, if it manages to exceed the level of 27,665 at the daily closing, could start for a directional movement of at least 3/5%, in the next 30 trading days open.

We will follow the events from day to day in our point on the markets, meanwhile today we will analyze 3 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari at the beginning of a strong rally.

Which are we referring to?

Generali Assicurazioni, Stellantis and Unipol (MIL: UNI)

3 undervalued stocks on Piazza Affari at the beginning of a strong rise

Generali Insurance, last price at 18.745. Fair value at € 26 per share. Until there is a weekly close below 18.43, prices could continue to rise in the next 1/3 months towards the area of ​​21.80 and then 23.20 / 23.65. In the short term, the trend is bullish and new retracements will only be possible with a daily close below € 18.495. Buy at the market.

Stellantis, last price at 18.38. Fair value at € 28 per share. Until there is a weekly close below 16.67, prices could continue to rise in the next 1/3 months towards the area of ​​22.20 / 23.45. In the short term, the trend is bullish and new retracements will only be possible with a daily close below € 18.068. Buy at the market.

Unipol, last price at 4,915. Fair value at € 10 per share. Until we see a weekly close below 4.767, prices could continue to rise in the next 1/3 months towards the area of ​​5.22 and then 5.50. In the short term, the trend is bullish and new retracements will only be possible with a daily close below € 4.858. Buy at the market.