3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman27 mins ago
The new year should be divided into two phases: the first bearish (until late June), and the second bullish.

What are the minimum and maximum levels that we project for the American lists?

Dow Jones

33,000 / 34,800

40.103 / 41.323.

Until there is a monthly close below 33.785, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 40.103 / 41.323 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 34.665.

Nasdaq C.

14.401 / 15.346

18.100 / 19.178.

Until there is a monthly close below 14.181, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the area of ​​18.100 / 19.178. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 14,860.

S&P 500

4,150 / 4,398

5,223 / 5,499.

Until there is a monthly close below 4,278, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the area of ​​5,223 / 5,499. In the short, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 4.495.

Our Research Department today reports 3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street.

Which are we referring to?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), JPMorgan, and Microsoft C.

3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street

Where to buy and sell these stocks and what are the minimum / maximum areas projected for next year?

Amazon last price at 3,421.37. Fair value at $ 4,500.

Here are the expected levels for 2022:

3,298 / 3,502

4.398 / 4.602.

Until there is a monthly close below 3.176, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 4.398 / 4.602 area. In the short, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 3.303.

JPMorgan, last price at 157.26. Fair value at 224.54.

Here are the expected levels for 2022:

146.11 / 167.34

195.78 / 212.43.

Until there is a monthly close below 144.84, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 195.78 / 212.43 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 149.59.

Microsoft C., last price at 334.69. Fair value at $ 385.

Here are the expected levels for 2022:

281 / 314.56

417.89 / 445.67.

Until there is a monthly close below 279.74, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 417.89 / 445.67 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 317.25.

