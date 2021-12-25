3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street
The new year should be divided into two phases: the first bearish (until late June), and the second bullish.
What are the minimum and maximum levels that we project for the American lists?
Dow Jones
33,000 / 34,800
40.103 / 41.323.
Until there is a monthly close below 33.785, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 40.103 / 41.323 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 34.665.
Nasdaq C.
14.401 / 15.346
18.100 / 19.178.
Until there is a monthly close below 14.181, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the area of 18.100 / 19.178. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 14,860.
S&P 500
4,150 / 4,398
5,223 / 5,499.
Until there is a monthly close below 4,278, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the area of 5,223 / 5,499. In the short, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 4.495.
Our Research Department today reports 3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street.
Which are we referring to?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), JPMorgan, and Microsoft C.
3 undervalued stocks to bet on in 2022 on Wall Street
Where to buy and sell these stocks and what are the minimum / maximum areas projected for next year?
Amazon last price at 3,421.37. Fair value at $ 4,500.
Here are the expected levels for 2022:
3,298 / 3,502
4.398 / 4.602.
Until there is a monthly close below 3.176, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 4.398 / 4.602 area. In the short, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 3.303.
JPMorgan, last price at 157.26. Fair value at 224.54.
Here are the expected levels for 2022:
146.11 / 167.34
195.78 / 212.43.
Until there is a monthly close below 144.84, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 195.78 / 212.43 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 149.59.
Microsoft C., last price at 334.69. Fair value at $ 385.
Here are the expected levels for 2022:
281 / 314.56
417.89 / 445.67.
Until there is a monthly close below 279.74, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 417.89 / 445.67 area. In the short term, a bearish first clue with a weekly close below 317.25.