3 unexpected facts about the car that Anuel AA chose for Yailin La Más Viral

Yailin La Más Viral enjoys the fabulous Bentley that her fiancé Anuel AA gave her, but there are three specific details that you should know. Keep reading…

April 25, 2022 3:19 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion. with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican whom he gave her an expensive diamond ringInternet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remember the romance with Carol G, marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor”I would give him cars just like he did with Bichotaa novelty that did not take long, because during the month of March the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive truck of prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, It reaches 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

As for the interior of the vehicle, it is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, arousing a multitude of reactions on social networks before Yailin’s first car that since its acquisition, already enjoys posing at different angles inside her ship.

However, there are three unexpected details that distinguish this car from the rest that the singer owns and that he could once give to Bichota. In the first instance, the Bentley is the most expensive gift that the trap performer delivers to a couple. Second, it represents a large vehicle to travel comfortably and as a third point, was delivered without a special date falling by surprise for all his fans.

Reference model Bentley Bentayga

Reference model Bentley Bentayga – details

Reference model Bentley Bentayga – details

Reference model Bentley Bentayga – interior

Yailin posing in her Bentley Bentayga

+ Video of Yailin in her luxury car: