3 unmissable movies to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It is full of good proposals for the company’s subscribers, but there are some options that stand out above the rest, becoming totally unmissable films. Such is the case of the three recommendations that we have for you today.

Our father

2022 – Dir: Lucie Jourdan

As I grew up Jacob Ballardan only child, dreamed of having siblings. As she approached her forties, she felt that there was something else, something that did not square with certain ideas and she decided to have a DNA test, which led her to discover that at least seven people shared her genetic information, that is Say, they could be your stepbrothers.

Without being able to understand how that was even possible, Jacoba decided to gather some to accompany her in a terrible investigation, which resulted in the discovery that his parents’ paternity doctor, Donald Cline, had used his own sperm for different women in the 1970s and 1980s, in an alarming case that, however, did not seem to break any laws.

incompatible 2

2022 – Dir: Louis Leterrier

Ousmane Diakite (omar sy) and Francois Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two police officers with very different styles, origins and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but their paths parted ways. Now, this curious couple meets again in a new investigation that leads them to the French Alps. A) Yes, What seemed like a simple drug trafficking operation turns into a criminal case of dimensions, dangers and situations of incalculable proportions.

More about incompatible 2 on this note.

widows

2018 – Dir: Steve McQueen

film adaptation of Widows -the 1983 British miniseries-, this time set in present-day Chicago, about four women with nothing in common except a debt inherited from the criminal activities of their late husbands. Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (elizabeth debicki), Beautiful (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) decide to take control of their destiny and conspire to forge a future with their own rules.