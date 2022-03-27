3 unmissable movies to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It is so wide that it is often difficult to choose one of the many options available on the platform of the streaming giant. That’s why, as a filter, we want to recommend three movies that you can’t stop watching.

Ice Road

2019 – Dir: Jonathan Hensleigh

After the collapse of a remote diamond mine in Canada’s far north, a driver leads an impossible rescue mission over a gigantic icy landscape. His goal is to save the lives of some trapped miners, facing the danger of thawing waters and a threat that hangs over them all.

the adam project

2022 – Dir: Shawn Levy

Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost to the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances.. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his house, where he lived with me when he was 13. .

Anna: The danger has a name.

2019 – Dir: Luc Besson

Under the incredible beauty of supermodel Anna Poliatova (Sasha Luss) hides a secret that will force her to use all her strength and skill in crime. With a cold and calculating mind, and a military training that leaves no room for error, the young woman will end up becoming one of the deadliest assassins in the service of the government in the world.