3 unmissable movies with Angelina Jolie to enjoy on Netflix

The small screen and the cinema gave us great performers. If we refer to the actresses who won the applause of specialized critics and the public around the world, without a doubt we have to name Angelina Jolie.

Since the beginning of her acting career, she has managed to reap great successes that raised significant sums of money at the box office and received good comments from the press. Of course, she was also part of some films they left a lot to be desired.

Within the catalog of Netflix, users can access some films that are part of the filmography of the actress. They are action, comedy and even animated productions. You must give it a try!

Angelina Jolie shines in the Netflix catalog

Mr and Mrs smith

After five years together as a married couple, John and Jane Smith find they’ve fallen into a rut. To solve the problems they decide to attend therapy, however the two are hiding an important secret: they are legendary assassins who work for enemy organizations.

Without a doubt, Mr and Mrs smith it is one of the films most famous he made Angelina Jolie. In this production she worked with Brad Pittwith whom he fell in love during filming and then began a love story (which did not end in the best way).

Agent Salt

In this movie available in Netflix, Angelina Jolie puts herself in the shoes of Evelyn Salt, the main character of the story directed by Philip Noyce. From the start, we see the CIA officer’s loyalty tested.

The protagonist is accused of being a Russian spy. In this way, she goes on the run and has no choice but to use her years of experience as an undercover spy to avoid capture. It is an action and mystery film, which has a duration of 1 hour 44 minutes.

Kung Fu Panda

One of the animated films that it grossed a lot of money at the worldwide box office, and that it released several installments due to its success. The story begins with the panda Po, who works in his family’s noodle shop. However, he has a dream: to be a kung-fu master.

The film features the voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, among others.

His wish ends up coming true when he is chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy. In this way, he will have to study martial arts with his idols and fight with the evil Tai Lung. In this film, Angelina Jolie lends his voice to Tigress.

