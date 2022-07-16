Entertainment

3 unmissable premieres to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

On more than one occasion we have highlighted how varied the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has an extensive number of titles between series, movies and documentaries, some original productions and other movie classics that cannot be overlooked.

The month of July has left a good amount of news for Prime Video that at the beginning of this month added spencerthe biopic directed by Paul Larrain about Princess Diana Spencer. The film portrays a weekend in the life of Lady Di, played by Kristen Stewart, amid the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The film garnered critical acclaim and Stewart received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

his physical evolution in photos

6 mins ago

4 of the best science fiction movies of recent years to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +

17 mins ago

Fans imagine Joseph Quinn and Jame Campbell Bower as a couple

28 mins ago

the star creates his TikTok account, his number of subscribers explodes!

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button