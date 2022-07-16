3 unmissable premieres to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video

On more than one occasion we have highlighted how varied the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has an extensive number of titles between series, movies and documentaries, some original productions and other movie classics that cannot be overlooked.

The month of July has left a good amount of news for Prime Video that at the beginning of this month added spencerthe biopic directed by Paul Larrain about Princess Diana Spencer. The film portrays a weekend in the life of Lady Di, played by Kristen Stewart, amid the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The film garnered critical acclaim and Stewart received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance.

On the series side, it premiered The Terminal Lista thriller based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carr. The fiction stars Chris Pratt and tells the story of James Reece, a SEAL agent who returns to his family after his teammates are ambushed on a secret mission. In an attempt to get back to normal, he uncovers a conspiracy that will put him in danger. Although fiction has not received the best praise, for a few weeks it has been positioned as the most watched Prime Video worldwide.

Below we recommend three premieres for you to enjoy Amazon Prime Video Latin America Y Spain.

don’t let me go

John Cho and Mia Isaac star in this hopeful drama

East drama tells the story of Max, a single father who one day discovers that he has a terminal illness. Realizing how little time he has left with her daughter Wally, Max decides to go on a road trip with her so he can attend a college reunion and an even greater purpose.

Related news

Don’t Make Me Go is directed by Hannah Marks and stars John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania Owen, Kaya Scodelario, and Jade Harlow. The film has a duration of 108 minutes, and although it is not perfect and has an unforeseen twist in its story, the father and daughter moments flow with total naturalness and warmth.

murderer without memory

Memory plays tricks on Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson He has already become a star in the genre of thrillers and action. This new bet by the actor is based on the novel De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts, as well as being a remake of the Belgian film The Alzheimer’s Case.

The story follows an aging hit man suffering from dementia who soon becomes a target after refusing to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization.

In addition to Neeson, the film’s cast includes Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj AtwalY Harold Torresamong others.

Scream (only in Spain)

Ghostface is back

The fans of slasher genre will be able to enjoy the fifth installment of the saga screamreleased earlier this year.

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the mask of Ghostface and is on the hunt for a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town’s deadly past.

The film stars Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.