3 unmissable smartphones on offer under 210 euros

While the Mediaworld “Weekend Only” offers are being updated, which include many smart TVs up to 500 Euros less, from Unieuro among the “Online Only” promotions you will find 3 must-see smartphones under 210 euros of brands such as OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi.

The cheapest of the trio is Xiaomi Redmi 9T branded Vodafone, discounted from 199.99 Euros to 139.99 Euros. It is a smartphone with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable internal storage, 6,000 mAh battery and 2 GHz maximum clock Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. On the camera side, on the other hand, there is a single front 8 MP sensor and rear quad-camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), while the screen is 6.53-inch FHD +.

At 149.99 euros instead of 199 euros there is OnePlus Nord N100, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.52-inch HD + LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, 64 GB of internal memory, 4 GB of RAM and, as regards the camera compartment, we find a front lens 8 megapixel camera and three rear sensors, of which the main 13 MP and two 2 MP.

Concludes the trio, in order of price, OPPO A74 5G branded TIM at € 209.90 instead of € 299.90. The supplied panel is a 6.5-inch LTPS FHD +, accompanied on the multimedia side by a single 16 MP selfie sensor and rear quad-camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). The chipset under the body is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, the 5,000 mAh battery and accompanying them are 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD and 6 GB of RAM.

Speaking of discounted smartphones, on Amazon you can find phones and other OPPO devices in promotion.

