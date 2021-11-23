Fall and winter are the worst months when it comes to humidity in the home. The temperature difference between inside and outside makes it easier for mold to form and, consequently, very humid rooms in the house. Although it seems difficult to eliminate humidity from the home and have a healthier environment, there are natural methods to solve this problem. In this case, houseplants can help us. There are, in fact, 3 very beautiful plants to decorate the house but also to fight mold and humidity and protect one’s health.

Purifying the air, purifying the house and eliminating that sense of heaviness due to humidity in the house will be very simple and without any effort. Before going to reveal what these miraculous plants are, it is worth remembering that we must not exceed with water to water them. In fact, the excess of water could favor the formation of mold on the soil, which is then difficult to eradicate.

Home and health in danger, that’s why

Mold is known to occur in humid environments. This could compromise our health as it releases toxic spores that should never be inhaled. The mixture between the water vapor and the mycotoxins released by the molds that could arise is deleterious to our health.

In the most serious situations we could find ourselves faced with problems such as:

respiratory problems, skin irritations, allergies caused by contact with mold;

joint, rheumatic and bone pains caused by the humid environment.

In addition to our health, our home could also be at risk when humidity and mold coexist with it. The plaster of our walls could be damaged by cracking, swelling or even cracking. Not only that, even the furniture near the wettest areas could swell and be damaged.

Precisely for these reasons, if we have these problems at home, we must immediately run for cover.

3 very beautiful plants to decorate the house but also to fight mold and humidity and protect your health

Without resorting to chemicals, which are also harmful to our health, why not rely on nature? In addition to always keeping the house well ventilated, these plants immensely embellish the house, absorbing all the humidity present and purifying the surrounding air. Here are which ones we can choose:

peace lily: thanks to its leaves, the small water particles found in the surrounding air will be absorbed. An unpretentious plant that blooms with very little sunlight, therefore perfect for indoors;

spider plant: does not require great maintenance. Majestic-looking with its long, tapered leaves that resemble spider legs that drop down from the pot. Amazing how it manages to eliminate up to 90% of air pollutants in the house and absorb up to 20% of humidity;

mother-in-law’s tongues: the moisture-absorber par excellence. Through its large leaves it is able to absorb all the water vapor present in the air. If the environment is particularly humid, the plant does not even need to be watered. Placing a Sanseveria (official name) in the bathroom or kitchen will eliminate humidity and purify the surrounding air, eliminating stinks and bad smells.