3 ways to put a timer on Spotify

If you want to stop playing Spotify automatically after a while, here’s what to do.

There is no doubt that Spotify is one of the best apps that you can download to listen to music, and on many occasions we may want playback pauses automatically. If you listen to music when you go to sleep, you can easily stop Spotify playback with a so-called “Sleep timer”. And from the iPhone we have 3 different ways to put a timer on Spotify.

From the Spotify app itself

The Spotify application itself has a “Sleep timer” function to program when you want the playback to end. It’s a useful function, but not too customizable since we only have a handful of time options, however it is the fastest to use for specific moments.

Open Spotify and enter the playback screen. Tap the icon with the three dots in the top right. At the bottom click on Timer. Select 5, 10, 15, 30, 45 minutes, 1 hour, or Song End.

From the iPhone Clock app

Another option is to use the iPhone Clock app to set a countdown to end playback. This is how to put a timer on Apple Music, and works with any sound or video playback app on the iPhone or iPad.

Enter the Clock app and at the bottom right, tap on Timer. Above we see a dial with the hours, minutes and seconds, we configure it to our liking. Click on the When finished option. At the bottom appears the option Stop playback that we must activate. Click Save at the top right. And to program the shutdown of Spotify, click on Start.

Using the Shortcuts

There is a third more interesting option, especially if you want to stop playback every day. Thanks to the app Shortcuts we can create an automation to do what we want at any time of the day. Therefore, we can set the music to stop playing at a specific time every day, and forgetting to schedule it every time. You just have to follow these steps:

Go to the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. At the bottom tap on Automation and Create personal automation. Select Time of day and set the time you want Spotify to stop. You can select if you want it to happen every day, week or month. In the bottom bar, type Play/Pause and tap on the option. Now tap on Play/Pause and select Pause. Tap Next and turn off Ask for confirmation. Tap Ok.

These are the three ways you have to automatically stop Spotify music after a predetermined time. Two of them are also compatible with any other type of sound or video playback.

