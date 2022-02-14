3 ways to raise money with NFTs

By Eran Elhanani, co-founder of GamesPad.io

We have all seen how multi-million dollar sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have transformed the creative economy; today NFTs are proliferating in all creative fields: material goods, identity, video games and more. New possible use cases are continually being conceptualized, each exploiting the ability of NFTs to generate scarcity-based economic exchange systems. These systems have already revolutionized the way individuals and companies create value and will certainly continue to evolve its perception.

This is why NFTs are playing an increasing role in fund raising; Initial offerings from NFT (or INO, as we at GamesPad call them) are emerging as a major new fundraising tool. An INO involves offering a series of first generation NFTs (also known as genesis NFTs) for a specific period of time; this method can be especially effective for projects with a presence in the metaverse. That’s how.

Strategy n. 1: Use INOs to complement, not replace, your fundraising strategy

INOs are incredibly accessible, as they are capable of including investors from all geographic areas and economic capabilities; anyone with a cryptocurrency wallet can buy NFTs sold during an INO and then choose to resell them whenever they want; furthermore, INOs are less expensive, more efficient and simpler than many other token-based fund raising models.

However, INOs are not a substitute for other methods: since fewer NFTs are sold during an INO than in a traditional token sale, these initial offers do not necessarily have the ability to scale up to attract the number of investors who instead get involved in. other types of token sales.

Therefore, INOs should be used as a complementary strategy to other types of token-based fundraising; By combining traditional token sales with INOs, you can have the best of both worlds. Traditional sales generate the enthusiasm needed to build strong communities and serve to distribute the token across many different wallets, an essential factor in getting it listed on exchanges.

Strategy n. 2: Designing INOs to promote a healthier token economy

One of the most common problems associated with traditional blockchain-based fund raising methods is token dumping: after the mandatory holding period that follows an initial decentralized exchange (IDO) offering, an initial coin offering (ICO), a security token offer (STO) or an initial exchange offer (IEO), many investors will inevitably liquidate their holdings, sinking your project’s token market in the meantime.

By combining INOs with other types of token sales, projects have the opportunity to minimize the effects of token dumping.

Therefore, when used correctly, INOs promote a healthier token economy in the long run. By integrating this type of offering into fundraising strategies, projects will need to raise less funds than other methods. This will mitigate the effect of “dumping” and consequently keep the token parameters more stringent.

Strategy n. 3: Optimize your NFTs for your platform and target users

In order to maximize both the amount of capital raised and the positive economic effects of an INO on the token economy of your project, it is important to ensure that the NFTs sold are well integrated into the functionality of the platform; in other words, non-fungible tokens should have practical use cases and provide internal benefits that incentivize long-term holding (hodling).

Therefore, INOs can be held in the form of IGOs ​​(Initial Game Offerings), an appropriate choice for gaming projects that use NFTs as currency and for in-game rewards; IMOs (initial metaverse offerings) are useful for other types of metaverse-based projects, as they offer investors the possibility of crowdfunding projects with metaverse integrations.

To the Metaverse and beyond!

Even if your project has nothing to do with blockchain games or the metaverse, INOs could still be a wise option for fund raising; Since NFTs are very versatile, they can have use cases in many different verticals and can be used as a tool by creators and organizations of any size. The only limit is our imagination, so let’s get creative!