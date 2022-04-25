3 Woody Allen movies outside New York

Woody Allen is famous for having filmed the city of New York. However, his extensive filmography includes movies set in other parts of the world. Next, we share 3 recommendations and tell you where they can be seen. Do not miss the details.

London, Paris and Rome: 3 cities where Woody Allen left his mark

Cassandra’s Dream (2007)

Towards the beginning of this new century, Woody Allen he stuck to his frenetic pace of writing, directing, and releasing one movie a year. However, in the United States (a country in which he recorded some of his classics such as Annie Hall, Manhattan Y Hannah and her sistersamong many others), the public and the critics had stopped following him and the same thing happened with the producers.

With little chance of funding, the now 86-year-old filmmaker found new possibilities and a new direction in his career across the ocean, on the European continent. There he began a new stage whose starting point was match pointthe first of 3 consecutive films that Allen would do in the United Kingdom.

then they followed him scoop (with Scarlett Johansson Y Hugh Jackman) Y Cassandra’s Dreaman intense drama which has as protagonists Ewan McGregor Y Colin Farrell. There, the actors get into the shoes of two brothers with financial problems who will be involved in the tricks of a seductive woman. can be seen by Amazon Prime Video.

Related news

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Before heading to Paris to film what would be one of the best films of his career, Woody made a stopover in Spain and made Vicky Cristina Barcelonaa work in which he returns to work with johansson and in which they also participate Penelope Cruz Y Javier Bardem (in fact, during the filming of this film began the romance between them).

Already in the French capital and hand in hand with Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Katy Bates, Marion Cotillard and a very young Lea Seydoux (the Bond Girl from Specter and No Time to Die), the American filmmaker brought to life Midnight in Parisa film in which the fantastic coexists with the nostalgia of the past and the melancholy of the present.

For this job, Allen got his third Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and also one of the biggest box office hits of his career. can be seen by hbo max.

To Rome With Love (2012)

Right after the previous movie, Woody traveled to Italy and set out to work with a star-studded international cast, including alec baldwin, Robert Benigni, Penelope Cruz, Elliot Page, Greta Gerwig Y Jesse Eisenberg.

to rome with love is an ensemble film that narrates 4 stories with different characteristics but with one point in common: they all take place in the Italian capital. It is available in Amazon Prime Video and in hbo max.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!