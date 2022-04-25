Entertainment

3 Woody Allen movies outside New York

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Woody Allen is famous for having filmed the city of New York. However, his extensive filmography includes movies set in other parts of the world. Next, we share 3 recommendations and tell you where they can be seen. Do not miss the details.

London, Paris and Rome: 3 cities where Woody Allen left his mark

Cassandra’s Dream (2007)

Towards the beginning of this new century, Woody Allen he stuck to his frenetic pace of writing, directing, and releasing one movie a year. However, in the United States (a country in which he recorded some of his classics such as Annie Hall, Manhattan Y Hannah and her sistersamong many others), the public and the critics had stopped following him and the same thing happened with the producers.

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

All premiere series for the week of April 25 to May 1, 2022

4 mins ago

David O’Russell’s Canterbury Glass will star Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor Joy, Christian Bale and Robert De Niro.

16 mins ago

Is Jennifer Aniston pregnant? (PHOTOS) | ENTERTAINMENT

39 mins ago

“The Lost City”, a new comedy starring Sandra Bullock – eju.tv

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button