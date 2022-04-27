3 years ago, to the day… at the Stade de France!

While Stade Rennais is fighting for a place in the Champions League this season, a look back at a date that marked the history of the Breton club. To start, head to the capital!

© Stade Rennais Twitter account

Stade Rennais knows a fairly balanced 2018-2019 season. Still in the race to stay in the top half of the table, the Rennes trained at the time by Julien Stéphancurrent coach of RC Strasbourg, have managed to climb in the final of the Coupe de France 2019where they challenge Paris Saint Germainsoon to be 2019 French champion and four-time national trophy holder.

It is therefore a colossal adversary than Stade Rennais by Hatem Ben Arfa is about to face, at the Stade de France. In front of 76,000 spectators on fire, the Bretons started the meeting in a very bad way.

Everything is wrong…

They collect the opener through Dani Alves (13th). On a corner shot at the far post, the Brazilian international takes over with a splendid volley and manages to deceive from afar Tomas Koubek. Another Brazilian, Neymar Jrdoubles the bet a few minutes later (21st). He lobbed the Rennes goalkeeper perfectly, PSG lead 2-0 after half an hour.

The situation seems to be off to a very bad start for Stade Rennais. Fans fear that the worst is yet to come with the feeling that the Coupe de France trophy is slipping away from them as the minutes go by. But the reaction of pride arrives just before half-time. At the 40th, it’s Presnel Kimpembe who deceives his own guardian, Alphonse Areolaon a poorly managed center.

Something to give hope to the red and black. Upon returning from the locker room, Rennes is gradually gaining confidence and imposes his game in this match. The efforts pay off, with Mexer which resets the counters (2-2, 66th). The meeting becomes crazy, everything has to be redone for both teams.

…Which ends well!

As the minutes go by, the public attends in particular the spectacle of a 12th man on the pitch. This is the referee Mr. Ruddy Buquet. He will have distributed a total of 11 yellow cards to both teams, including 7 for Rennes.

One of the major turning points of the game is the red card of Kylian Mbappé (PSG). As we approach the end of the 120 minutes of extra time, the French world champion is sent off for a foul on Damien DaSilva (118th). Perhaps the key moment for Stade Rennais. The final whistle sounds, the penalty shootout will take place.

Win a penalty shootout final, it’s an unexpected opportunity where everything is on the line. The teams do not separate (5-5 TABs), Ismaila Sarr is the next Rennes shooter. His shot ends up in Areola’s net. All Breton hopes now rest on the shoulders of Koubek. If he manages to stop the shot from Christopher Nkunkuthe French cup is in the pocket.

The Rennes goalkeeper sets off, seems to be starting on the right side, but the shooting of the Parisian titi flies away above the cages.

The failure of victory

It’s over ! Stade Rennais wins on penalties, and wins this 102nd edition of the French Cup. This is the third time in its history that the club has won this trophy, a first since 1971.

Celebrations for Julien Stéphan and his troops ! It is absolute happiness for the players, the members of the staff, and the leaders, without forgetting of course, all the red and black people. The thousands of Rennes supporters in the stands are drunk with joy.

A new page in the history of the Rennes club has just been written. The party will last all night, in the capital, for Benjamin Bourigeaud’s teammates. It will continue when they return to Brittany where they will be welcomed as heroes by their fans.