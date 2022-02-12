3 years and a $ 15 million fine to Bowser, the Nintendo hacker

Historic sentence in America, which severely punishes one of the public faces of Team Xecuter for making and selling pirated copies.

A curious case of homonymy the network is having fun, even if the story that brought it to the surface is very serious. A hacker whose last name is Bowser, just like Mario’s villain, has just been sentenced to three years in prison in the United States. Gary Bowser, this is his full name, was the public face of Team Xecuter, a well-known group in the underground videogame scene for having created and placed on the market ROMs of the main Nintendo video games. Which now deals a very hard and perhaps decisive blow in the fight against piracy.

Bowser condemned –

On the recommendation of Nintendo, which has always been extremely attentive to the management of its intellectual property, the pirate he had found himself sentenced to up to ten years in prison, five for each of the counts. The lawyers had asked for just 19 months in prison, pointing out how Bowser actually earned much less than his partners, Max Louarn and Yuanning Chen (the first awaiting extradition to France, the second fugitive), and from here yesterday a middle solution has been reached: 40 months, just over three years.

Nintendo thanks –

Bowser, who curiously is also the namesake of Nintendo of America’s president (Doug Bowser), was also already fined $ 4.5 million in the first place and an additional $ 10 million a month later when the Big N filed a separate civil suit. According to Attorney General Nick Brown, Team Xecuter’s operations had caused damages of over $ 65 million to Nintendo and other videogame companies its partners, mainly deriving from the non-collection of pirated copies and the marketing of modded consoles to make them run. As Kotaku reports, the Kyoto giant thanked federal authorities and public safety officers, most notably the FBI and Homeland, “for their hard work and tireless efforts,” in a lawsuit it believes has safeguarded not just its business. , but of the entire “video game industry”.