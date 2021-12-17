3 years from the minimum to $ 3,100

This month, while Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuates below $ 50,000, the current bull market turns three.

As 2021 draws to a close, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirm that Bitcoin bulls have at least something to celebrate.

Increase of 2,125% in three years

Despite the disappointment caused by the price expectations for the end of the year, the BTC / USD pair has grown significantly from 18 months ago.

March 2020 saw a brief return to the lows of the cycle, in what would otherwise have been a solid bull market that started in December 2018. During that time, Bitcoin slipped to just $ 3,100, a level that is likely never to be reached again:

“THE SAME DAY THREE YEARS AGO #Bitcoin RECORDED THE BEAR MARKET LOW IN 2018”

SAME DAY THREE YEARS AGO #Bitcoin BOTTOMED OUT THE BEAR MARKET OF 2018 – CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) December 15, 2021

On December 15, 2018, Bitcoin concluded a full year of retracement from previous highs of nearly $ 20,000. Considering the current high of $ 69,000, BTC investors enjoyed a potential gain of 2.125%.

Thereafter, the consolidation lasted for several months, recording the year’s high of $ 13,800 in April 2019.

The anniversary of the “bear peak” is therefore more than apt: analysts evaluate the possibilities of consolidation and a slow recovery is expected for the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

“Welcome to the chop season“, has summary Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator.

“The season where all the gains from day 1 are lost on day 2 and everything turns upside down within 24 hours, even people’s ideas on the markets.”

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin celebrated another milestone on September 15: a full year above $ 10,000.

BTC / USD, monthly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Will we see another mass liquidation?

While a return to $ 20,000 is not anticipated by most market participants, analysts do not dismiss the idea that Bitcoin can still drop considerably in the short term.

Related: Analyst lists 21 factors that indicate a Bitcoin rally … and only 4 bearish signals

For the popular trader Pentoshi, this could take the form of another massive liquidation of levers for “download“excessive speculation from the market.

The main support levels revolve around $ 40,000: recently this level was only broken when China announced a ban on cryptocurrency mining.

According to the trader filbfilb, the scenario that would cause more “ache“Ironically, it would be a positive move for investors, towards $ 60,000 … but it ends in the $ 56,000-57,000 area.