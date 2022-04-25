3 Zendaya dresses to wear in weddings

This is another spectacular two-piece look that you could emulate for an elegant late-night wedding. Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya Not only is she a great actress, but she is today a fashion icon for her excellent taste every time she appears on the red carpet or at an event. She is so important today valentine He chose her as a representative of his Autumn Winter 2022-2023 Collection.

You may be interested in reading: Zendaya transmits sensuality with this gray and masculine look

If you are looking for inspiration for some elegant event, Zendaya is the ideal girl. Review these options and mold your look according to your personality.

1. Electric yellow and necklines for any party

This kind of dress with cutouts It’s a Zendaya classic. This one with openings in the abdomen are spectacular for a wedding both on the beach and in the city, day or night. Bright yellow is perfect for girls with dark skin, and if the opening is too much, you can ask your model to go with transparencies or with a closed abdomen, and you will still wear a spectacular and unique outfit.

This dress can be combined with boho chic or hippie jewelry, but also, if you want to affirm your look with something more powerful, you can combine it with shiny gold earrings or chains. You can wear your hair up and we suggest a braid, which will always go well with any dress. The makeup should be nude or something totally crazy, there are no middle ground.

2. Short fuchsia for a day marriage

this dress of valentine of the Rendez Vouz collection was a protagonist of fuchsia. What Zendaya is the ambassador of the Italian house, she appeared in this photo with this short dress that also has some cutouts at the waist. She is classic, elegant and modern. Again, don’t be intimidated by the holes, you can ask for transparencies or close it, but make sure you use this color, without any hesitation.

3. Classic and elegant for the night

There are great Zendaya classics that would be difficult to replicate and not so comfortable, surely, with skirts that are too big and pompous. But this is not the case. For the second season premiere of “Euphoria” he wore a dress from the Prêt à Porter collection of valentine vertical black and white stripes. This look was worn by Linda Evangelista in 1993. This would be a beautiful look on any colored fabric or if you dare, with this same design. The truth is that the model is classic, elegant, and you can choose one of her many hairstyles, a shocking colored makeup if the fabric is uniform, tie your hair up and a special necklace.

You may be interested in reading: Queen Letizia conquers with her old navy blue dress