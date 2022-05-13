30 degrees winter uniform: health risk and malaise in thousands of carabinieri

THE CLIMATE CHANGES THE PROVISIONS NO. The alarm of the Secretary General of USMIA Carabinieri Carmine Caforio who hopes for the immediate adoption of the summer uniform.

Rome – The choice of uniforms based on the seasons of the year and the sudden rise in climatic temperatures – a largely predictable and easily overcome cyclical phenomenon – are the two main aspects that, in the context of the employer’s risk assessment, should be examined before any other need. Despite this, due to strict and inadequate provisions, the military find themselves promptly forced to wear the winter uniform even though the temperatures are clearly above the seasonal average also following global warming which, in fact, canceled spring and autumn.

This condition – stresses Carmine Caforio worriedly – in addition to spreading severe malaise, it exposes the military to suffering and above all to unnecessary health risks, in particular for those who are employed in external services in uniform. The Consolidated Law on the health and safety of workers (Legislative Decree 81/2008) indicates among the obligations of the employer that of evaluating “ALL RISKS FOR THE SAFETY AND HEALTH OF WORKERS”including those concerning “GROUPS OF WORKERS EXPOSED TO PARTICULAR RISKS” and, therefore, also to those connected to the heat.

On the basis of these assumptions, the first marked by the natural cycle of the seasons and the second dictated by the rules for the protection of the worker, it is reasonably inferable that the problem in question, in addition to affect the health and well-being of the Carabinierialso weakens the efficiency of the services guaranteed to the citizen by the various articulations of the territorial and mobile lines – eg. Tenenze / Stations / Radiomobile / Special Comp. / Battalions etc. – whose staff work exclusively in uniform.

Indeed – continues Caforio – to solve the age-old problem definitively and in the shortest possible time, it would be enough to identify with that Carabiniere employed on a duty shift in the hottest time of the day – perhaps with temperatures that reach and, not infrequently, even exceed 30 degrees. With what spirit and with what enthusiasm the Carabiniere will reach the barracks when, shortly thereafter, the jeans and the comfortable polo shirt will be replaced by the winter uniform on which – during checkpoints and dangerous situations – will the indispensable bulletproof vest also be applied ??? What return can the soldier provide who, even before starting the service, can’t wait to take off the uniform glued to the sweat-soaked skin to throw himself in the shower ??? How will you ensure the washing of the uniform “adorned” by unsightly whitish streaks in those few hours that divide one shift from the next? (Some items of clothing must be dry cleaned in the laundry)

In the age in which we live such a condition is no longer acceptable – says Caforio, and adds: in recent years, with regard to this important issue, the Competent offices of the General Command of the Carabinieri, in cooperation with each other, they did a great job. A project, in continuous evolution, which up to now has given the possibility of study and approve a new uniformological line. A technical clothing, much appreciated by the staff, which has significantly improved safety and operational efficiency, also managing to optimize comfort also thanks to the possible combinations provided for by the relevant provisions.

Based on these considerations – concludes Caforio – especially for the purpose of safeguarding the health of all the Carabinieri – in particular that of older soldiers exposed to greater risk – it is hoped that all the personnel of the territorial line will be immediately authorized to wear the summer uniform, guaranteeing the winter uniform exclusively on the days of the Republic Day and the Arma.