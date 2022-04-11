30% discount for 1 year of Nintendo Switch Online family

Share

Register up to 8 Nintendo Accounts with this subscription.

Today you can get a Nintendo Switch Online family account for only 26 euros in a CDKeys offer. With this type of account you can register up to 8 Nintendo accounts of your family or friends and share expenses with them. Lots of Nintendo Switch games require a subscription to this service to be able to play online, so it is an opportunity hard to turn down.

play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or Splatoon 2 it’s not the same if you don’t do it with friends or family online. With this subscription everyone can have their place in the account, saved games, saved progress in the cloud and the possibility of playing each one in their free time without having to be all together. Its official price is 34.99 euros and today it is yours for 26 euros.

Save money with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription

If you prefer, you have the individual subscription for only 15 euros on offer also. Note that this subscription is only available to registered users in Europe and the United Kingdom. Once the purchase is made, we must go to our console to activate it. From the ‘HOME’ we will go to ‘Nintendo eShop’ to log in with our Nintendo account. Once inside we will go to ‘Enter code’ or ‘Enter code’ in the left menu. we just that write the code that CDKeys has sent us to our email. Confirm and you will be a full Online member for 12 months.

The subscription to Nintendo Switch Online not only serves to play hundreds of games online, but we will also have a few free nes games available at our disposal to play from the Switch. We can also chat with other players from the free Nintendo app for smartphones. Similarly, sometimes Nintendo releases for subscribers free switch games.

