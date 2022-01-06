30 films that we could see in the upcoming 2022 festivals

From Iñárritu to Lanthimos, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett And Frances McDormand: these are just some of the great talents of the next 30 movies that could bring film festivals to life in 2022.

After almost a year and a half the pandemic has blocked the release, but not the processing, of many titles of great interest for the festival circuits, the time seems to be coming when the cinemas will be able to start enjoying fine films again , big names and important participations.

Some of them are still in the process of filming, many are in post-production, none have yet been selected for any festival line up, but all promise must-see cinematic experiences, fascinating stories and big red carpet names.

Art directors and selectors could really be spoiled for choice in setting up the next programs for 2022, in the hope that the pandemic will allow for an ever better performance of face-to-face festivals.

BARDO

The two-time Oscar-winning director for The Revenant And Birdman, Alejandro González Iñárritu, returns to set his film in Mexico for the first time in more than 20 years since Amores Perros, with a nostalgic comedy. Scripted once again together with Nicolás Giacobone (Birdman, 2014, Biutiful, 2010, and Revenant – Revenant, 2015), Bard tells the story of a well-known Mexican journalist and documentary maker who returns to his native country to face his identity, family relationships and the madness of his memories, as well as the past and new reality of his country. An epic journey made up of uncertainties starring Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Grantham Coleman.

PINOCCHIO

Waiting to find out if the new Disney live action on the Italian puppet by Robert Zemeckis, with Tom Hanks, Luke Evans and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will live up to the 1940 animated film, the master of The labyrinth of the faun, The shape of water And Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, has a “darker” version of the classic children’s fairy tale ready. The Pinocchio by del Toro will be a stop-motion musical film, which the director has worked on for more than a decade, produced by Netflix. Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman And Tilda Swinton will voice the characters in the original version and the two-time Academy Award winner Alexandre Desplat he is composing the soundtrack. Given the success and luck that the Film Festival has brought to The shape of water a return of the director to the Lido seems possible.

WOMEN TALKING

First feature film by the Canadian director and actress Sarah Polley, Women Talking sees engaged an impressive cast consisting of: Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley And Ben Whishaw. In the film, a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia struggles to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by men from the colony.

DISCOVER THE OTHER FILMS