2024 will be here before we know it, and there are some pretty big names in K-pop who will be three decades older next year! Most of them have been in the industry for a long time, but some have been around longer than others. Here are 30 K-pop idols who will turn 30 in 2024!

1. Jay B (GOT7)

Jay B was born on January 6, 1994 and debuted with GOT7 on January 16, 2014 at the age of 20!

2. Kai (EXO)

Kai was born on January 14, 1994, and debuted with EXO on April 8, 2012 at the age of 18!

3.Hyungwon (Monsta X)

Hyungwon was born on January 15, 1994, and debuted with Monsta X on May 14, 2015 at the age of 21!

4. minzy

Minzy was born on January 18, 1994 and debuted 2NE1 On May 6, 2009 at the age of 15!

5.Yun (winner)

Yoon was born on January 21, 1994, and made her debut with WINNER on August 17, 2014, at the age of 20!

6. Jai (iKON)

Jay was born on February 7, 1994, and debuted with iKON on September 15, 2015 at the age of 21!

7. Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Seulgi was born on February 10, 1994, and debuted with Red Velvet on August 1, 2014 at the age of 20!

8. J-Hope (BTS)

J-Hope was born on February 18, 1994, and debuted with BTS on June 12, 2013 at the age of 19!

9. Wendy (Red Velvet)

Wendy was born on February 21, 1994, and debuted in Red Velvet on August 1, 2014 at the age of 20!

10. MJ (Astro)

MJ was born on 5 March 1994 and made his debut with the Astros on 23 February 2016 at the age of 21!

11. Ha Sungwoon

Ha Sungwoon was born on March 22, 1994 and debuted want one On 7 August 2017 at the age of 23!

12. Jackson (GOT7)

Jackson was born on March 28, 1994, and debuted with GOT7 on January 16, 2014 at the age of 19!

13. Sehun (EXO)

Sehun was born on April 12, 1994, and debuted with EXO on April 8, 2012 at the age of 17!

14. Hongseok (Pentagon)

Hongseok was born on April 17, 1994, and debuted with Pentagon on October 10, 2016 at the age of 22!

15. Hyojin (ONF)

Hyojin was born on April 22, 1994, and debuted with ONF on August 2, 2017 at the age of 22!

16. Wonpil (DAY6)

Wonpil was born on April 28, 1994, and debuted on DAY6 on September 7, 2015 at the age of 20!

17. Jiu (Dreamcatcher)

JIU was born on May 17, 1994, and debuted with Dreamcatcher on January 13, 2017 at the age of 22!

18. dawn

Don was born on June 1, 1994 and debuted with Pentagon on October 10, 2016 at the age of 22!

19. June (ACE)

Jun was born on 2 June 1994 and debuted with ACE on 23 May 2017 at the age of 22!

20. Oil (NCT)

Taeil was born on June 14, 1994, and debuted with NCT on April 9, 2016 at the age of 21!

21. Hyojung (Oh My Girl)

Hyojung was born on July 28, 1994, and debuted at the age of 20 on April 20, 2015 in Oh My Girl!

22. Jeune (SF9)

Jaeun was born on August 9, 1994, and debuted with SF9 on October 5, 2016 at the age of 22!

23. SuA (Dreamcatcher)

SuA was born on 10 August 1994 and debuted with Dreamcatcher on 13 January 2017 at the age of 22!

24. RM (BTS)

RM was born on September 12, 1994, and debuted with BTS on June 12, 2013 at the age of 18!

25. Jinyoung (GOT7)

Jinyoung was born on September 22, 1994, and debuted with GOT7 on January 16, 2014 at the age of 19!

26. Joohoney (Monsta X)

Joohoney was born on October 6, 1994, and debuted with Monsta X on May 14, 2015 at the age of 20!

27. Be Suzy (Miss A)

Bae Suzy was born on October 10, 1994, and debuted on July 1, 2010 with Miss A at the age of 15!

28. Crystal (f(x))

Krystal was born on October 24, 1994, and debuted with f(x) on September 5, 2009 at the age of 14!

29. Seola (Cosmic Girls/WJSN)

Seola was born on December 24, 1994, and debuted with Cosmic Girls on February 25, 2016 at the age of 21!

30. Seungwoo (Victon)

Seungwoo was born on December 24, 1994, and debuted with VICTON on November 9, 2016 at the age of 21!