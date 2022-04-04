30 kilos less and more muscle in just 5 months with these changes in diet and training

I got married at the end of 2019 and was in relatively good shape. After returning from my honeymoon, my wife and I bought our first house together and I was happy. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and I started working from home full time… Slowly my exercise and fitness regimen took a backseat with the gyms closed, as did my diet. I lost all my habits and ended up overeating, drinking too much alcohol, and pretty much stopped exercising.

At my worst I weighed 113 kilos. I had lost all my confidence and adherence to the sport, I didn’t feel good about myself mentally and physically, and I was beginning to worry about my overall health and well-being due to high blood pressure, increased stress, trouble sleeping, and a lot of irritability. I was not happy and consoled myself with alcohol and food.

Seeing myself in a wedding photo in late 2020 was my moment of illumination and turning point. I didn’t like what I saw: I couldn’t accept the fact that I had gotten so carried away and felt embarrassed. I realized that I needed to make changes and do it fast, so I set out to get my old physique back and even improve it.

30 kilos less and more muscle in just 5 months with this plan

My program consisted of four workouts a week, two with my trainer and two alone, which were a combination of high-intensity full-body training, resistance training, and heavy-duty routines. He also walked a minimum of 15,000 to 20,000 steps a day every day. My program lasted 20 weeks in total and my goal was to get down to 10 percent body fat.

When I started the program, my thinking and attitude towards diet completely changed and pushed me to do better. I began to see the details of my meals, I understood well what macros were, I set times for myself to eat and I took more care of my purchases at the supermarket. How to calculate and count food calories.

Also, my coach Saskia believed in me from day one. She gave me the necessary motivation and encouragement to achieve my goals and equipped me with the necessary tools to improve. And she provided me with information on how to train properly, how to diet and understand nutrition, how to listen to my body and how to be confident and positive.

At the end of. process I lost a total of 33 kilos in 20 weeks and reached the 10 percent body fat that I was looking for and that was one of my main goals. It was a slow road, but in the end it was worth it and I couldn’t be happier.

Tim Shanley

