30 million commission for Haaland? Raiola: “I have no problem saying what I deserve”
Mino Raiola and super commissions for agents. The well-known prosecutor spoke about it during the interview with ‘Sport 1’. If Haaland moves for € 90 million you could get a € 30 million commission, does that sound right? Raiola was asked, who replied: “I have no problem saying what I deserve. I have a problem with being treated like criminals, we are not. I have no one here in my agency who is a criminal. They want to limit our commissions but FIFA does not even regulate club transfer fees. Financial fair play is a joke. What’s next? A salary cap for the players? This is the responsibility of the clubs, who also pay us the commissions . What do we need FIFA for? Do you want transparency? So they should start with themselves. Why don’t you bring your main business to Cologne? Why is it in Switzerland? How are world championships awarded? I really wonder why the German federation or other associations with FIFA still? system cal cystic and I will win this battle. I’m not afraid of anyone, especially FIFA! ”
