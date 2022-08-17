30 nights with my ex was the most watched movie by the Argentine public

30 nights with my ex | Official Trailer

The first film with Suar as director, took 30,539 viewers on its first day of screening.

With these figures, “30 nights with my ex” was the best premiere for an Argentine production since “The theft of the century” (2020) and also, with only one weekend, it became the highest grossing national film since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic, according to the Ultracine consultancy.

Between Thursday, August 11 and Sunday, August 14, Argentine cinemas cut 417,099 admissions, an increase of 4% compared to the previous weekend.

In second place of the most watched films, it was located “Bullet train”the action thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch., who sold 48,556 tickets on 190 screens and reached a total of 167,530 tickets cut.

Third place went to “DC League of Super Pets”with 41,652 on 222 screens during its third weekend in Argentine cinemas to reach a cumulative of 385,890 entries sold.

The fourth position in the table went to “Minions: A Villain is Born” that in its seventh weekend on the bill summoned 41,604 viewers on 196 screens. Since its premiere, the film distributed by UIP it cut 4,392,426 tickets and is the highest grossing title released in 2022.

And in fifth place is “Thor: Love and Thunder”directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Balewhich in its sixth weekend in theaters attracted 29,540 viewers on 135 screens and reached 2,012,641 tickets sold since its premiere.