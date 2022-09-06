Argentine actor and producer Adrián Suar (A boyfriend for my wife I married a jerk) makes his directorial debut with a romantic comedy starring himself and with a title that seems to be inspired by the countless 1990s films starring Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey.

30 nights with my ex tells us the story of Turbo (Suar), a man nicknamed by his ex-wife, due to his fast-paced attitude and his obsessive dedication to work. The ex in question is nicknamed La Loba (Pilar Gamboa), a woman with a free spirit and without mincing words, but with serious mental problems that led her to be admitted to a psychiatric institution. From the stormy relationship that ended more than six years ago, a daughter (Rocío Hernández) was born, who is now a teenager who adores her parents, despite all her flaws.

The nonsense begins when the psychiatrist in charge of La Loba’s case proposes the following to Turbo: Take care of her ex for thirty days so that she adapts to the real world again, since she has no one else except who was her partner. As expected, Turbo is reluctant at first, but out of love for his daughter, he decides to accept the proposal. Guess what? La Loba, with her wild and uncontrollable personality, her inappropriate and abrupt comments (usually of a sexual nature) and her erratic behavior, makes Turbo’s life impossible, but the man will gradually remember why he ended up in love. her.

Despite the fact that this is a romantic comedy of entanglements with a canonical narrative structure, things turn out very well, thanks to an expert management of the rhythm by its director, to a sensitive, human and sincere script (written by Suar together with Javier Gross and Nazareno Obregón Nieva) and some very good performances, especially that of Gamboa, who manages to capture the charm and charisma of his character, without falling into a caricature of what a person with a psychiatric diagnosis really is.

Good romantic comedies produced in America and England are becoming scarcer. But those who focus their eyes on Argentina will discover that the genre has not died, but has moved to a country that has demonstrated its expertise when making this type of film.