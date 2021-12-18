Tech

30 Nintendo Switch games on 30 positions for the third time, PS5 annihilated – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

For the third time in a year, the Japanese charts are one-color Nintendo Switch, or 30 out of 30 positions from the software ranking they are occupied by the titles on the Nintendo console, with others watching.

Already yesterday, reporting the top 10, we had emphasized the dominance of Nintendo Switch in a key period for sales, but with the emergence of the remaining twenty positions, also provided by Famitsu, the picture has become even more dramatic for the competition. We mention PS5 in particular because we take it for granted that the Xbox Series doesn’t make big numbers in such hostile territory to Microsoft’s products. Sony, on the other hand, plays at home, yet cannot touch the ball.

  1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 130,772 (2,046,040)
  2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 53,824 (459,001)
  3. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,092 (70,020)
  4. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 26,256 (2,336,145)
  5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 23,786 (7,010,861)
  6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,819 (4,191,268)
  7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,364 (4,552,841)
  8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14,709 (2,448,283)
  9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,765 (2,956,485)
  10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 12,825 (4,227,847)
  11. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 9,281 (941,162)
  12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,082 (844,288)
  13. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21) – 6,937 (20,285)
  14. [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahou no Ko – Game de Asobo! Eiga no Sekai (Nippon Columbia, 02/12/21) – 6,364 (14,581)
  15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Microsoft, 10/26/21) – 5,683 (18,286)
  16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 5,390 (1,155,240)
  17. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 4,911 (30,299)
  18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 4,888 (652,329)
  19. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 4,635 (24,391)
  20. [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 4,291 (640,087)
  21. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,288 (3,977,241)
  22. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,204 (261,211)
  23. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 4,132 (174,192)
  24. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,091 (2,285,091)
  25. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 3,970 (184,388)
  26. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 3,957 (302,710)
  27. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3,857 (2,022,352)
  28. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3.762 (86.017)
  29. [NSW] FIFA 2022 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 01/10/21) – 3,679 (40,643)
  30. [NSW] Myitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 3,589 (264,015)

Considering the sales of Miitopia, the 30th-ranked game, which placed just 3,589 units, it is a bit sad to think that PS5 games in Japan fail to hit similar numbers in the week before Christmas.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Do you want to block someone on WhatsApp without them knowing? Here’s the trick

November 8, 2021

PS5 with Call Of Duty Vanguard bundled now by Unieuro! [Agg]

4 days ago

Alfa Romeo: here are the models for the second phase of the relaunch

3 weeks ago

the 65 “Panasonic 4K is at an all-time low

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button