30 Nintendo Switch games on 30 positions for the third time, PS5 annihilated – Nerd4.life

For the third time in a year, the Japanese charts are one-color Nintendo Switch, or 30 out of 30 positions from the software ranking they are occupied by the titles on the Nintendo console, with others watching.

Already yesterday, reporting the top 10, we had emphasized the dominance of Nintendo Switch in a key period for sales, but with the emergence of the remaining twenty positions, also provided by Famitsu, the picture has become even more dramatic for the competition. We mention PS5 in particular because we take it for granted that the Xbox Series doesn’t make big numbers in such hostile territory to Microsoft’s products. Sony, on the other hand, plays at home, yet cannot touch the ball.

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 130,772 (2,046,040) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 53,824 (459,001) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,092 (70,020) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 26,256 (2,336,145) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 23,786 (7,010,861) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,819 (4,191,268) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,364 (4,552,841) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14,709 (2,448,283) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,765 (2,956,485) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 12,825 (4,227,847) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 9,281 (941,162) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,082 (844,288) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21) – 6,937 (20,285) [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahou no Ko – Game de Asobo! Eiga no Sekai (Nippon Columbia, 02/12/21) – 6,364 (14,581) [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Microsoft, 10/26/21) – 5,683 (18,286) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 5,390 (1,155,240) [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 4,911 (30,299) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 4,888 (652,329) [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 4,635 (24,391) [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 4,291 (640,087) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,288 (3,977,241) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,204 (261,211) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 4,132 (174,192) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,091 (2,285,091) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 3,970 (184,388) [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 3,957 (302,710) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3,857 (2,022,352) [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 3.762 (86.017) [NSW] FIFA 2022 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 01/10/21) – 3,679 (40,643) [NSW] Myitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 3,589 (264,015)

Considering the sales of Miitopia, the 30th-ranked game, which placed just 3,589 units, it is a bit sad to think that PS5 games in Japan fail to hit similar numbers in the week before Christmas.