30 of 39 defendants are released

Only 9 of the 39 defendants in the discovery case must comply with some type of coercive measure after their case is known in the Palace of Justice of Santiago.

Of these nine, eight must serve preventive detention, while one was placed under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the remaining thirty are released and they only have to pay a fine of 5 thousand pesos.

Proceedings

The coercive file presented by the Public ministry against the defendants, detailed that they used tools and area code simulation software.

They add that in the fraudulent scheme of those involved in the Discovery case, the use of the growth technological Y geographical position that facilitates the Caribbean.

It should be noted that the identified public for the scams were seniors residents in the USA. This is why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) acted in the processes of monitoring and raiding the Operation Discovery.

With this case, the organ persecutor clarifies that at the same time as the coercive measure the research remains open within frame of law.

Fiscal

It is remembered that in days gone by, the head prosecutor of the Santiago provinceeither, Osvaldo Bonillareiterated that the Public Ministry would present other chargess against the defendants of the Operation Discovery.

Bonilla said that; “After receiving the positive results of the ballistics carried out by the Scientific police We have been completing with interrogations and video surveillance images a first process that we will take to court.”

“During the week the Public Ministry has continued to carry out raids that impact criminal structures dedicated to cybercrime in the city of Santiago,” he stressed.

In this context, Bonilla announced that the forensic ballistics section of the Central Directorate of Investigation of the National Police, determined that the weapons seized from the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Dariman and/or Dari), Luis Alfredo Peguero Lora (El Pencil), and Génaro Antonio Hernández Caba Caba (Moreno K5) were at the crime scene.

The detainees

The list of detainees in the Discovery case exceeds 30, including Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), designated as the ringleader of the alleged organization, where he is also linked to his sister Sarah Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz

In addition, among those involved are José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz; Jhonatan Francisco Vasquez Ventura; Maximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max); Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte; Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo); Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alikate) and Anabel Adames.

Also, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla); David Antonio Guzman Javier; Winston Rafael Batista Brito; Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas; William Hiche Cardenas; Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martínez Brito.

Other defendants were; Salim Bautista Santana; Enrique Sanchez; Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta; Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

In addition, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estevez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.