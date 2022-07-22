30 phrases of “Eat, Pray and Love” to move forward if your heart was broken

Based on the book with the same name by elizabeth gilbert, “Eat Pray and Love”is a film that undoubtedly left us many lessons about life and love. Julia Robertswho gives life to the character of Liz Gilbertlearned over time that although love did not go as expected and her life “fall apart” before her eyes, she found a moment to analyze where she was standing and, although it hurt at the time, she looked for other options to return to shine.

If this is how you feel right now or you just love this film directed by Ryan Murphywe leave you a selection of the best movie quotes that will help you move on if your heart is broken.

Best phrases of “Eat, Pray and Love”

1. “Sometimes losing balance for love is part of living a balanced life” – Ketut Liyer.

two. “You traveled the world trying to find balance. And the balance you think you have found is… Meditate for 20 minutes and go see an old healer. Listen dear, the balance is not letting anyone love you less than you love yourself” – Felipe.

3. “Until you are comfortable being alone, you will not realize if you are choosing to be with someone out of love or loneliness” – Liz Gilbert.

Four. “Maybe my life hasn’t been so chaotic. The world just is the way it is, and the real trap is clinging to things. Ruin is a gift. Ruin is the path to transformation” – Liz Gilbert.

5. “This happens to people. They fall in love in their twenties, they get married, they make their life together, they think their life is perfect in their thirties, and then they realize, ‘this is not for me’“ – Delia Shiraz.

6. “I don’t want you to save me. I want you to be by my side as I save myself.” – Liz Gilbert.

7. “Then miss him. Send him love and light every time you think of him… then stop thinking about him. If you can get all of this out of your mind, space you’re using to obsess over this man and your failed marriage, you’d have another chance. Do you know what the universe would do? God would fill you with more love than you can imagine” – Richard from Texas.

8. “Sometimes our hearts break to let in new light” – Liz Gilbert.

9. “I want to go to a place where I can marvel at something. The language, the gelato, the spaghetti, something” – Liz Gilbert.

10. “Please God, please. Open my heart and send me a sign, because we both know I’m not that smart” – Richard from Texas.

eleven. “Stay on the ground, as if you had four legs. That way, you can stay in this world. Also, don’t look at the world through your head. Instead, look at it through your heart. In this way you will know God” – Ketut Liyer.

12. “You have to learn to select your thoughts the way you select your clothes every day. That’s a skill you can cultivate” – Richard from Texas.

13. “You want to come here and you want to control your life so much. Better work on your mind, it’s the only thing you have to control. If you can’t control your thoughts, you’re in trouble. Your problem is trying, stop trying! Surrender” – Richard from Texas.

14. “Do you want to know how you can be here? Stop constantly waiting for something” – David.

fifteen. “When I was in Italy, I learned a word. “Tutti”, which in Italian means “everyone”. So that’s the lesson, or isn’t it? When you go on a world trip trying to help yourself, sometimes you end up helping… tutti” – Liz Gilbert.

16. “I’m in love. I am in a relationship with my pizza” – Liz Gilbert.

17. “If you are brave enough to leave everything familiar and comfortable behind, which can range from your home, to old and bitter resentments, to embark on a journey in search of truth, whether external or internal, you are willing to consider everything. that happens to you in the adventure as a clue, you accept everyone you meet as teachers, and most importantly, you are prepared to face and forgive some very difficult realities about yourself, then the truth will not be hidden from you” – Liz Gibert.

18. “I also have the same fears. I have the same scars that you have, and I have shown them to you. But I think the only difference between you and me is that you are afraid to love again” – Felipe.

19. “Having a broken heart means that you have tried to do something. The only way to heal is to trust” – Ketut Liyer.

twenty. “You are a traveler. You will live a long life. You will have many friends and many experiences. You will have two marriages. One short, and one long… Also, you will lose all your money, I think within the next six to ten months. Don’t worry, you’ll get it back. You will go back to Bali and live here for three or four months, and you will teach me English… Then I will teach you everything I know” – Ketut Liyer.

twenty-one. “I know this is terrible. But I believe with every molecule in my body that you will find a person who wants just what you want. That will give you what you want and deserve, but that woman is not me” – Liz Gilbert.

22. “I know you feel bad. But your life is changing. That’s not a bad thing” – Richard from Texas.

23. “I thank God for the fear, because for the first time, I fear that the person I love is the one who wants to leave my side” – Giovanni.

24. “Even in Rome, in this eternal city, the Mausoleum of Augustus has taught me that we must always be prepared for endless waves of transformation. We both deserve more than staying together for fear of destroying each other if we don’t.” – Liz Gilbert.

25. “We all want things to stay the same. We settle for living in misery because we are afraid of change, of things being reduced to nothing less than ruins” – Liz Gilbert.

26. Il dolce far niente. The pleasure of doing nothing” – Liz Gilbert.

27. “Didn’t I want this? I actively participated in every moment of the creation of this life, so why don’t I see myself in it? The only thing more impossible than staying was leaving. I didn’t want to hurt anyone, I wanted to sneak out the back door and keep running until I got to Greenland” – Liz Gilbert.

28. “I mean, I’m here with a ninth generation healer, and what do I want to ask him? How to approach God? How to save the world’s children from famine?… No. I want to talk about my relationship” – Liz Gilbert.

29. “Waiting for him to forgive you is a bloody waste of time. Forgive yourself” – Richard from Texas

30. “I’m tired of hearing people tell me I need a man” – Liz Gilbert.

