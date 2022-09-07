“30 Rock made me change my mind about being a Republican” – Metro World News

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, said in an interview with Vogue that thought she was a republican until she saw an episode of the hit comedy series 30 Rock in their teens.

30 rocks

In 2020, before Trump won the presidency, Lawrence had confessed that she was a Republican and revealed that his vote was by Republican candidate John McCainwhen he faced Barack Obama in 2008.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, for the October issue, the actress confessed that she was watching 30 Rock when she was 16 years old and there was a phrase, which she remembers perfectly, said by Liz Lemon, played by Tina Fey, that made her change of opinion about being a republican.

Liz Lemon Quote

Liz Lemon’s phrase was: “Just because I think gays should be allowed to adopt children and we should all have hybrid cars doesn’t mean I don’t love America.”

She told Vogue that, being a Republican, she posed the question: “Why should my taxes pay for your haughty lifestyle?”

“Nobody likes to see half of their paycheck disappear, but it made sense to me. Yeah, for the greater good, I guess that makes sense.”

Arrival of Donald Trump at the White House

However, what really turned his life around was Donald Trump arriving at the White House: “This is an impeached president who has broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there is a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think he’s okay… it just changes things for me.”

She also spoke about her son, for the first time, and confessed that she had several abortions before becoming a mother.