30 seconds of turbulence generated panic on the plane: “Drinks were flying”

Wednesday afternoon, the passengers of a plane of American Airlines flew from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, when the pilot announced that he would take a different route to avoid the effects of a storm being felt. At that moment, everyone took the news in stride. Nevertheless, once the plane turned north, it started to feel like a rollercoaster that lasted 30 secondsfull of sudden and uncontrolled movements, at least that’s what those affected said in their testimonies to the television station WSMV. The situation forced an emergency landing in Birmingham.

In the end, six passengers and two officers of the flight 3609 they had to be taken to an Alabama hospital after being injured by turbulence on this American Airlines flight on Wednesday. In statements to the aforementioned media, Brad Tice, one of the crew, said how those seconds were for him. “I grabbed my drink, I was trying not to spill it, but there was no way. Drinks flew through the ceiling. The heads of those without fastened seat belts were also raised to the ceiling,” he described. He also added that he saw one of the crew members bloodied. “I heard he lost a tooth, or I don’t know if it was his nose or what.”

The American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing

Meanwhile, Birmingham airport officials reported that 10 passengers, in addition to the eight injured, were evaluated by doctors at the scene. Fortunately, the plane was not damaged and continued on its route until landing at 7:30 p.m.

The FlightAware platform indicated that the American Airlines aircraft landed earlier, at 3:18 p.m., at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama. In total, on board were 52 passengers, two pilots and two flight attendants.

It is known as turbulence when the plane shakes untimely, in movements that may be due to changes in flight speed, air currents or, as in this case, a storm. Although they generate a bad time, aviation experts agree that they do not pose a serious danger to planes, which are designed to withstand them.

