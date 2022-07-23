30 things you didn’t know about Selena Gomez

5 Visits

On July 22, 1992, the young Selena Gómez Cornett was born, who years later, after achieving fame as an actress and singer, would come to be known by the name of Selena Gómez.

An artist has led a successful career from the young age of 10, when she played the role of Gianna on the television series Barney & Friends, to becoming one of the world’s most recognized public figures.

For this reason, in the framework of the celebration of her 30 years of life, we let you know the 30 things that you may not have known about Selena.

Her full name is Selena Marie Gomez.

She is an only child and was born in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 22, 1992.

Her mother had her when she was just 16 years old.

Selena’s name means “moon” in Greek.

Selena has Mexican and Italian ancestry.

He studied elementary school at Danny Jones Middle School located in Texas.

His favorite color is green.

He made his television debut when he was just 7 years old on the Barney and Friends show, where he met Demi Lovato.

His favorite subject in school was science, especially Geology, which is the study of the layers of the earth.

He loves to eat pizza, and his favorite part is the crust on it.

Before starring in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” I was zero fan of magic.

His favorite actress is Rachel McAdams.

Selena canceled her 2013 tour because she is battling Lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks tissues and organs, leaving her super tired, depressed and sore.

Some of her musical idols are: Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Skrillex.

For her music video for “Love You Like a Love Song,” she had horses painted pink, which led to PETA, an animal protection association, accusing her of animal abuse.

Before starring as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” he had an appearance on “Hannah Montana.” His role was that of Mikayla, Hannah’s enemy.

Even though lemons are super sour, Selena loves them! She loves to eat them with a little salt.

He has five dogs that he rescued from the street, named: Baylor, Chip, Willy, Fina and Wallace.

His favorite genre of movies is horror.

Selena had her first kiss when she was 12 years old.

Protect your vocal cords by drinking olive oil!

His favorite sport is basketball.

In 2009, she became the youngest UNICEF Ambassador in the organization’s history.

His shoe size is 4 ½ in Mexico or 7 in the United States.

He has a half-sister named Gracie Elliot Teefey, who was born on June 12, 2013.

His favorite fruit is mango.

Selena is a very good skater.

In 2011, Justin Bieber booked the entire Staples Center in Los Angeles to screen the Titanic movie for just the two of them!

29.- Her name is inspired by Selena Quintanilla.

30.- Selena’s favorite album is “Stripped” by Christina Aguilera.

