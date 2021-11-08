30 thousand cases a day but there is no mention of the virus- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

No masks or green passes in the United Kingdom, where everything resumed, and the pandemic disappeared from the media: the coronavirus circulates, but the economy grows by 6.5%

Britain ends up in the dock. The harshest indictment threw him – from the columns of Republic – Walter Ricciardi, the consultant hygienist of our Ministry of Health: the British got it all wrong from the start, they deluded themselves that the vaccination campaign had solved everything, now by circulating the virus in an uncontrolled way, they facilitate the formation of new variants.

What do they think in London? Basically, nothing. Because here for months, except for a few glimpses, Covid practically disappeared from the public conversation. In the newspapers it is hard to find any article dedicated to the pandemic (and the Italian phenomenon of virologists who pontificate at all hours does not exist and has never existed). The political debate deals with something else: the corruption of the conservatives, the fisheries battle with France, the COP26 in Glasgow: certainly not the coronavirus.

Seen from here, Italy really seems to live in a parallel universe. Things like the green pass and masks in England are unknown: in July all restrictions were abolished and the population, after some hesitation, embraced their newfound freedom with enthusiasm. For two months life has returned to normal: clubs, parties, gyms, everything is working at full capacity.

And the infections? In mid-October there was a flare-up, with cases reaching 50,000 a day. It was at that moment that they seemed to worry: from many sides – especially the Labor opposition – they called for the immediate introduction of Plan B, i.e. the return to indoor masks, to work from home and a mild form of green pass (which here he encounters strong ideological resistance across the political spectrum, in a country with a liberal DNA). But Boris Johnson held out: and since then cases have begun to drop steadily (now they have dropped to 30,000 a day). British experts believe that the peak is now past and the matter was again declassified.

Of course, with such numbers we would still be red alert. But it seems obvious that in Great Britain they have a philosophically different approach: in Europe, in fact, it seems that the focus is on Covid zero, a strategy that in London is clearly considered absurd; the British have accepted that Covid is now an endemic disease, with which you have to live together. On the other hand, not by far the first cause of death: tumors, strokes, heart attacks, other respiratory diseases are well ahead … And then, the important thing for them that there is not unbearable pressure on national health system: as long as there are free beds in hospitals and not too many people die, the rest matters little.

Perhaps traditional British Stoicism also has something to do with it, keep calm and carry on, stay calm and carry on; or the fact that thanks to the ultra-liberal approach the economy runs like no other in Europe, with an estimated annual growth of 6.5 percent. As it is, in London the debate on Covid is so 2020 …