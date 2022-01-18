30 thousand euro scam? – Free Daily





A sheet found by chance in the dashboard of the car just bought online “saved” Marco from a € 30,000 rip-off. Strip the news, with the correspondent Moreno Morello, returns to investigate the pitfalls of the used cars starting from the story of this boy.





On the website of one of the main and most famous European used car trading players, he reassures himself: “Our experts carefully check all defects that do not fall within the normal signs of wear. We show every imperfection through detailed photos”. When Marco buys his car and receives it, however, he notices a “spare door” label on the left rear passenger side and the absence of the device to deactivate the driver’s side airbag. Suspicious, he telephones customer service asking for explanations and they assure him that the car has not had any serious accident and that there has been an intervention on the door for simple “key damage”.

The used car smells like a scam: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia





“It is not mandatory to report claims that are not considered serious”, he reminds Strip Alfredo Bellucci, automotive consultant. However, the new owner finds a transport document from a damaged car in the dashboard of the car. “The car was damaged not because it had an accident, but because the insurance for the repainting of the doors was opened,” they explain from customer service. But Striscia discovered the very significant images of the accident. And so the car, returned according to the owner’s right of withdrawal, was then put out of business from the site itself.



