30 thousand free tickets for the finals of the European cups

President Ceferin explained: “A way to thank them for their support during the pandemic”

Free tickets to the fans of the teams that will qualify at European cup finals of this year. This was decided by the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferinexplaining that it will be the way “to thank them and repay them for their support to European football during the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic“.

Specifically, UEFA specifies, the supporters of the finalist clubs will receive free tickets divided as follows: for the Champions League tickets will be given away ten thousand (5,000 per team), for theEuropa League 8,000 (4,000 each), for the Conference League 6,000 (3,000 tickets per team) and for the Female champions still 6,000 (3,000 per team).

In all, therefore, the tickets for the Uefa finals that the European confederation will give to the fans will be thirty thousand. UEFA specifies in a note that “each finalist team will be able to use these free tickets to reward their most loyal fans (that is, those who have subscribed for the longest time, those who have attended the greatest number of away matches, etc.), but these tickets may not be given to sponsors, partners or club officers. “