30 thousand hectares of land donated to hospitals. What do they do with it? The Polyclinic model | Milena Gabanelli- Corriere.it

The agricultural lands donated with testamentary bequests over the centuries to hospitals and charities are immense. The question is inevitable: would the benefactors, who have left them to help improve healthcare and care for the elderly, be happy with how they are managed? In fact, of all the Italian agricultural assets owned by public hospitals and public service companies (Asp), which 30,300 hectaresthe half in Lombardy.

Here 14,200 hectares have been given away, which means approximately 3,700 San Siro stadiums or the whole of Lake Como. The long list. In Milan with the coeur in man the Polyclinic owns 7,880 hectaresthe Asp Golgi Redaelli And Pio Albergo Trivulzio respectively 1,800 And 1,500L’Territorial socio-sanitary company (Asst) Rhodense 83.5the one of Melegnano and of Martesana56.1is that West Milanese 58.4L’Ats subway 23.4L’National Cancer Institute 18.8. In Pavia the San Matteo Polyclinic has 1,300 hectares. TO Brescia the Spedali Civili 1.000and the list can go on (all names and properties are in graphics).





Wasted donations To honor the generosity of benefactorsthe good manager should be concerned not only with making cash using the assets as an ATM, but above all with keeping it at its best.

The goal should be to enhance it and ensure its profitability, for the benefit of the quality of patient care, scientific research and the community in general.

P. roprio respecting the wishes of donors, even if they date back over time . Since today the funds for Health come from the State, in the vast majority of cases the management of agricultural land and farmhouses is not considered core-business and, therefore, it goes on by inertia. Already on January 2, 2018, the Control Committee of the Lombardy Region, that is the body that has the task of verifying the correct functioning of the regional structures, wrote: With the exception of the Milan Polyclinic, there is no medium-long term enhancement strategy term. The internal offices, which are often not even dedicated, take care of the heritage. Almost always one simply proceeds to sales, in most cases without even succeeding. Operational indications are also given: Prepare an enhancement plan within one year. 4 years have passed. Has something happened? Virtually nothing . The proof that in the new regional law on health of December 2021, in art. 36, paragraph 9, you return to the office by saying that within twelve months the person or the method to enhance the assets must be identified. We will see.





A dutiful act also because the demonstration that the rural public heritage can make and it was the Control Committee itself already 4 years ago to indicate the model to follow, and without going too far. Let’s talk about the Milan Polyclinic, owner of the largest agricultural heritage in Italy: 7,880 hectares of land between Ticino and Adda, 100 ancient farmhouses, churches and oratories donated over 6 centuries by Popes such as Paul III, Paul IV, Pius IV, nobles such as Duke Francesco Sforza, founder of the hospital, entrepreneurs, from many wealthy families, and even Napoleon who as a sign of gratitude for having cured the French soldiers gives theFifteenth-century Abbey of Mirasole and the surrounding farms.

The Polyclinic case For decades, the hospital’s strategy was to transform over one million agricultural areas into building land in order to try and sell them, and then to minimize the maintenance costs of the farmhouses by entrusting them to the tenants in exchange for doubling the duration of the rents (up to 30 years instead of 15), without going to see if the work is carried out and how. Result: land areas made buildable but then not sold cause costs to explode of the Imu to 350 thousand euros a year; the value of the rents is halved over time, the farms go down the drain, asbestos roofs are not being remediated, and tenants make building changes in 1,500 real estate units without authorization. Even the exact account of the properties is lost: in the real estate database 65% do not have updated cadastral records. Reason for which in 2002 an inspection by the Ministry of Economy and Finance found that the conservation of the assets at risk and suggests entrusting the management to a body disconnected from the health administration. But for another 13 years nothing moves.

The second life of the agricultural heritage The Ca ‘Granda Heritage Foundation, directed by Achille Lanzarini, has become operational since February 2015 (which since 2012 had already managed a plan to enhance the hospital’s urban heritage). The Foundation is given the land in usufruct for 30 years, while the hospital remains the owner and the board of directors of both the same (the former leader of CL Giancarlo Cesana and the Northern League player Marco Giachetti succeed each other). With the renewal of the expired contracts, the rents go from 3.7 million euros in 2014 to 5 million in 2021. 30 million in damages are found in non-maintenance, but at the end of 2021 the works already carried out amounted to 12 million.





In addition, 40 hectares of building areas are sold for 10 million euros, which will use the Polyclinic to complete the construction of the new Emergency Department, and in part the Foundation to reduce the costs of the IMU, which dropped to 250 thousand euros. Overall revenues go from 3.5 million in 2015 to 5.6 in 2020 (+ 63%), and net profit in six years reaches 5.5 million euros. Of these, 4.2 million are destined for projects mainly dedicated to research: 1,400 m2 of new research laboratories (700 thousand euros); a new IT center for big data processing (700 thousand euros); 15 grants for researchers (2.2 million euros), new clinics for hearing-impaired children, family rooms in pediatric intensive care, new delivery rooms (100 thousand euros); the restoration of the historical archive (520 thousand euros).





Projects and investments The Ca ‘Granda food brand is created, which the Foundation grants in use license in exchange for royalties on sales. In 2021, with this brand, they were purchased only in Milan 600.709 packs of organic milk and 21.380 of Carnaroli rice. It works like this: the Foundation transfers the license to use the brand to a processing and packaging company that buys milk from the Foundation’s farms and then sells it to Esselunga. In the case of rice, on the other hand, the trademark license was granted directly to a farmer tenant of the Foundation who produces, transforms, packages and sells it in Esselunga. In parallel, the Ca ‘Granda Heritage Foundation collects 1.7 million euros through funding calls from the Lombardy Region, Miur, Bcc Milano and the Cariplo Foundation. Among the main projects carried out there are 15 km of ecological corridors with 5,000 new plants (342 thousand euros); the creation of accessible itineraries to visitors and school groups along the entire ecosystem; tourist events (300 thousand euros), the construction of an environmental oasis of 40 hectares (248 thousand euros). The complete list in graphics.





All this shows that the intervention of the United Nations is not needed to enhance public heritageit is sufficient to appoint competent administrators equipped with the minimum requirement which is called a sense of responsibility and duty … towards donors, and towards citizens who pay their salary. Courage Lombardy Region, with a little commitment you can do it!