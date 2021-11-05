30-year-old dived into a lake to escape a swarm of bees

Reading it one might think only of immense misfortune, but unfortunately the dramatic event took place in Brazil, in the country of Brasilandia de Minas about 1000 km north-west of Rio de Janeiro. And it goes to join many others similar events that continue to happen in Brazil.

A 30-year-old man was fishing on the shore of a lake with a group of friends, when at one point the group was attacked by a swarm of bees and to escape the attack three of them, including the thirty year old, jumped into the lake.

The lake water, however, was infested with piranhas and if the two companions managed to get out in time, the man did not make it and was attacked by the terrible fish.

The body of man was found by a specialized team the day after the terrible accident. The comrades of the 30-year-old, whose name was not disclosed for confidentiality reasons, they found his body about 4 meters from the coast.

The boy’s face and ears showed lacerations attributable to the piranha attack, although at the moment it is not yet clear whether the young man died by drowning, or whether he died from the attack of the fish. It is not excluded that the attack made sure to prevent the boy from getting out of the lake in time and is consequently drowned.

In Brazil, cases of piranha aggression are steadily increasing

Once the police ascertained that the 30-year-old did not die from murder, but from an accident, he gave his family the nulla osta to be able to give him a proper burial.

These accidents caused by piranhas in Brazil are increasingly on the rise. They have been around since the beginning of last year 30 people who sought health care after being attacked by these freshwater fish.

In South America they are counted 30 different species of piranhas that inhabit the lakes and rivers.