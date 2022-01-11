30 years ago nearly 29,000 ducks and other toy animals were lost in the Pacific: the legendary journey (and environmental disaster)

No, it wasn’t funny at all: on January 10, 1992, nearly 29,000 rubber ducks and other toy animals called Friendly Floatees they ended up in the Pacific due to a naval accident. And it was a terrible environmental disaster. So much so that today, after 30 years, we cannot know where they are (but we do know that they continue to pollute our oceans).

Unfortunately, the story is not funny at all and has been told very well by the American writer Donovan Hohn, first in a long article published in 2007 in the journal Harper’s Magazine, then after two years of research in a book released in 2011, Moby-Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea. A environmental disaster, unfortunately nothing else.

What happened on January 10, 1992

A cargo ship, probably due to a storm, tilted to such an extent that it lost part of its cargo, or some containers, one of which contained animals, including rubber ducks, destined for the US market and designed to play games. children during the bath.

We know exactly where the spill occurred: 44.7 ° N, 178.1 ° E. We know the day, January 10, 1992, but not the hour […] – we read in Hohn’s article – We know the ports from which he sailed (Hong Kong) and to which he was headed (Tacoma). We know that despite its grandeur, shaken by forty-foot waves, the colossal ship, a floating warehouse weighing 50,000 deadweight or more and powered by a diesel engine the size of a barn, would have tilted.

The ship was called Ever Laurel, carried many containers and one of these, unfortunately ended up in the Pacific, carried 7,200 packages each containing a yellow duck, a red beaver, a blue tortoise and a green frog.

Conclusion: 28,800 rubber and plastic animals, pollutants, poured into the Pacific, starting to “travel”. And no, it’s not funny, it was a disaster. Because they ended up in the oceans, adding to the tide of “immortal” plastic that is accumulating in our waters. And that has contributed to the formation of the notorious “plastic islands”, unfortunately growing both in number and in the amount of polluting material.

A disaster that showed the power of nature (and how we can destroy it)

As a BBC documentary explains, the accident allowed scientists like Curtis Ebbesmeyer from get Info on the hidden world of ocean currents. Over the years, the ducks have indeed poured into several continents, revealing one world network of currents hitherto unknown.

All of this has led to a greater understanding of how all of our seas are connected. In fact, some objects went south to Australia and others even crossed the Arctic ice via it Strait of Bering, to pop up in the Atlantic years later. One arrived in Scotland and it is thought that today there are at least 2,000 others left spinning in circular currents called gyres, sometimes still landing on the coasts of Alaska and Japan.

All of this tells us that all the oceans of the world are actually one one big connected system. Knowing that plastic persists for a long time (some estimate at least 500 years), this disaster also tells us that we are connected everywhere and that a piece of plastic that fell on the coast could end up thousands of kilometers away in the most remote parts of our planet. for potentially devastate all the seas on Earth.

We still don’t know where the ducks and other toy animals are (and we can’t predict it)

In all of this, four Spanish mathematicians proved that it was impossible to predict precisely where objects would end up. In fact these have poured into a fluid whose equations describing its motion are not so simple (Navier – Stokes equations), and which, indeed, are not even sufficient given the complexity of the problem.

In particular, scientists have succeeded in designing for the first time an abstract hydrodynamic machine, which tries to reconstruct the path of a fluid (and therefore indirectly how an object that “follows” it would move), taking as input a point in space and resulting in where the liquid has moved.

We are the first to show that you cannot predict where the rubber ducks will go, supposing that they move in three dimensions – explains to El Pais Eva Miranda, co-author of the work – It is as if you were throwing a message in a bottle into the sea. It will follow a trajectory and after a period of time it will end up somewhere else. What we have shown is that we cannot predict where it will end, so better send a message on Whatsapp

In other words, the results of the machine developed by Spanish mathematicians (published on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America) provide proof that the turbulent behavior of fluids is an “indefinable” problem: mathematics cannot solve it. And therefore the disaster of the ducklings was not only a disaster, but also not damageable.

After 30 years, the Ever Given cargo ship accident

For years the ship’s identity has been a well-kept secret – writes Donovan Hohn in the book Moby-Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea (and which is read in an excerpt published in The Guardian) – but by consulting old shipping programs published in the Journal of Commerce and stored on scratched reels in the basement of a library, I, through an exclusion procedure, solved this puzzle: the ship was the Evergreen Ever Laurel, owned by a Greek company called Technomar Shipping and operated by Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corp

Names that “remind us of something”.

It is March 24, 2021, a huge cargo ship runs aground due to adverse weather conditions, blocking the Suez Canal. The boat is called Ever Given, owned by Evergreen Marine Corp, a Taiwanese container shipping and shipping company that currently owns 39 vessels.

After a series of failed attempts that lasted almost a week, the ship was finally starting to move. However, the blockade of the boat had caused a series of massive economic damage, but also environmental damage less talked about.

In fact, first of all some companies ordered their boats to continue the route circumnavigating Africa, with evident environmental repercussions due to transport. In addition, more than 200 ships have been stranded in the Red Sea, damaging local ecosystems.

And, to clear the canal, the ballast water and fuel tanks, as well as part of the 20,000 containers that were on board the cargo, were first emptied.

Disasters that repeat themselves, for similar reasons and we do not know if they are foreseeable, but which, as always, pays our planet.

