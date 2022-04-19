30 years of Medicine – José Teo Andrés}

Medicine is the key, the touchstone, to be or not to be. And not now. A bit of contemporary history: in 1989 UVigo was born and among its medium-term plans was the creation of a second Faculty of Medicine in Galicia, which would be established at some point in the Vigo campus. In 1993, a commission made up of PP mayors from the Vigo area met with Manuel Fraga, then president of the Xunta, to ask him to implement the agreement. Fraga said no. He believed that it would be a fatal blow to the University of Santiago. However, he left open the possibility that a few years later, specifically in 1998, the matter would be taken up again. The deadline passed and nothing changed. Many years later, the Galician universities reached a compromise, which is the current one, by which Santiago gets the exclusive title in exchange for sharing a part of the cake, specifically the sixth year, which would be taught in hospitals university, like the Cunqueiro. The Compostela university would also have to take charge of the payment of professors and their renewal. And in those we are, in a permanent unstable balance as a result of an unsatisfactory pact and therefore necessarily provisional.

Can Vigo ask for Medicine? It can and should: there are at least 30 consecutive years with this issue on the table, as in the past there were others who resisted, including a section of the Court, the commercial registry or the Traffic office. Based on patience, effort and spending a lot of energy to fill themselves with reasons they were getting. The rector of Santiago rules out today in this newspaper, in a way that is as friendly as it is clear and blunt, a faculty in Vigo, although he recognizes that the teaching staff must be improved. It is his opinion. I would take it as a challenge. As was the creation of UVigo itself.