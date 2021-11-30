300 billion in an anti-Chinese key, the EU challenges the New Silk Road

Initially there should have been only about forty billion, now they have risen to three hundred, a sign of the political and above all economic weight that you want to spend on the new initiative. As in the semiconductor industry, the European Union finds itself chasing China and the United States also in another of what Brussels has defined as “global challenges”: on Wednesday the Commission will present the European Global Gateway, an infrastructure investment program intended for emerging and developing countries which is clearly anti-Chinese.

The EGG, announced by President Ursula von der Leyen during her State of the Union address in mid-September, can safely be considered as the European alternative to the New Silk Road launched by Xi Jinping in 2013: as Handelsblatt and Financial write. Times, which reported some excerpts from the draft of the plan, the objective of Brussels is in fact to recover at least part of that space left empty and filled by the Chinese influence that has spread like wildfire but steadily in various countries in middle and low-income development path: Indo-Pacific, Africa, Oceania, Balkans. For some time, Beijing has been moving tens of billions of state resources to favor the birth of infrastructure projects in the poorest states, satisfying their desires for new works, new roads, new railways but exposing them at the same time, and as we have seen over the years , a growing economic dependence on Chinese loans and sometimes the now famous “debt trap”.

Now Brussels seems determined to run for cover, as did the American President Joe Biden a few months ago with the similar initiative called Build Back Better World presented during the G7 in June. The EU plan plans to move 300 billion between 2022 and 2027. The draft states that it is in the interest of the EU to ensure that the Global Gateway develops “in line with European norms, standards and values”. About 135 billion should come from the European Fund for Sustainable Investments Plus (ESFS +), while another 25 billion will be made available by the EIB, the European Investment Bank. Again: 18 billion will be drawn from the EU development budget while another 145 billion will be raised by financial and development institutions.

State and community resources, but the intent is to also attract many private capital, along the lines of what the Commission plans to do in the creation of a Made in Eu supply chain of semiconductors, the lack of which has shown serious dependence in recent months of the Old Continent from Asian supplies and all the weakness of some crucial supply chains for European manufacturing – starting with the entire automotive sector which today is practically holding back the recovery of the post-Covid German economy – which has accumulated over years of political underestimation.

Beyond the principles of solidarity with which Brussels is preparing to ‘dress up’ its initiative, there are interests of a geopolitical nature at stake. As reported by the German financial daily, “the Commission clarifies that Global Gateway is an instrument of geopolitical self-affirmation of the EU and was conceived in the perspective of rivalry with authoritarian systems: ‘Democracies and the strong values ​​that support them must be a response to today’s global challenges’ ”, writes the Commission. Countering Chinese expansionism in the Indo-Pacific, as well as in the Eastern Balkans and in many African countries, has become an urgency for the Western bloc. However, the premises at the moment do not seem to work in favor of the European Union.

First of all for a clear gap in the resources made available. The program launched by Xi Jinping back in 2013 foresaw an expenditure of around one trillion billions, a figure that is vastly higher than the three hundred billion that Brussels is only now preparing to put on the plate. Beijing invests around 85 billion annually in international development. “China has gone around the world, having a lot of money on hand and a willingness to spend it, promising various countries: ‘We will build you a railway. We will build you a power plant. We will build you a transit network or an energy network, ‘”Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Marketplace.org. The type of credit to carry out those projects has often been criticized for its lack of transparency and respect for social and environmental issues.

According to a study conducted by AidData, an international development laboratory based at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, the new Silk Road made official in 2013 by President Xi Jinping has caused dozens of low and middle income countries to accumulate 385 billion of “hidden debts” to China. The analysis was based on 13,427 Chinese development projects worth a total of $ 843 billion in 165 countries, over an 18-year period to the end of 2017.

“During the pre-BIS era, most of China’s overseas loans were directed to sovereign borrowers (ie central government institutions),” the researchers pointed out. However, China’s approach has changed over time: nearly 70% of Chinese overseas loans are now directed to state-owned companies, state-owned banks, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures and private sector institutions. “These debts often do not appear in the budgets of the governments of the countries, but many are guaranteed by their governments, diluting the boundaries between private and public debt”. The report clarified that 42 countries have public debt exposure to China that exceeds 10% of their GDP.

The New Silk Road is not just an infrastructure investment plan but is first and foremost, according to analysts, a clear geo-economic strategy for the development of its trade routes between East and West and to increase its political influence in countries deserving of the interest of the dragon. It invests 138 countries, including EU member states. The emblematic case is Greece, “the dragon’s head in Europe”, where Beijing entered without gloves, taking over the entire Port Authority of Piraeus, the first Greek port enviable for its position in the Mediterranean, through its state-owned shipping giant Cosco . Cosco, like other SOEs (state-owned enterprises), responds in the wrong way but directly to the Chinese Communist Party. The Greek experience has nothing to do with the attempts, later resolved to nothing, to stipulate memoranda of a commercial nature with the ports of Genoa and Trieste two years ago, and which in any case represent a further piece in the variegated design of the People’s Republic.

“Considering the New Silk Road as a cunning attempt by Beijing to exploit economic power for strategic purposes”, notes the German think tank Merics specializing in China analysis, “the EU is trying to do something very similar, to to redesign its connectivity strategy and to adapt it to what von der Leyen defines as ‘the new era of hyper-competitiveness’ ”. Merics also reports critics’ views that Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) promotes commercially impractical projects that aim to create addictions, fuel corruption, environmental damage and human rights violations. On the other hand, the Silk Road is part “largely of local initiatives” of developing countries “which were already faltering until they found Chinese funding” that came to the rescue.

Precisely to differentiate itself from the Beijing approach, that of Brussels will focus on respecting the rights and values ​​of the EU. But this difference, according to Merics, risks undermining Europe’s ability to compete on an equal footing with the Silk Road: “The BRI worked with mercantilistic methods such as the use of loans linked to contracts with Chinese companies. It will be difficult for the EU to take up this challenge while remaining faithful to the principles of the free market ”.

Also because the European companies that have tried to approach the New Silk Road in the hope of obtaining valid business opportunities have largely burned themselves. A report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the voice of EU companies, highlights “the marginal role played by European companies in the BRI (Silk Road), as well as the effects of reducing competition that the program led by Beijing is having on businesses all over the world ”. The report defines as “crumbs” the opportunities given by the Chinese authorities to EU competitors, unable to make their way into the market protected by Chinese public enterprises: “Global competition is seriously attenuated by the vertically integrated state-owned enterprises of China, which are able to provide everything from financing to construction materials and services and beyond. It is largely these state-owned companies that have won BRI contracts, many of which are national champions who have emerged in China’s highly protected market, which has enabled them to achieve economies of scale ”.

Sometimes, however, Chinese loans have generated what is now known as the “debt trap”. Trap that arises from the stipulation of contracts for the development of infrastructures such as bridges, roads and railways, clearly unbalanced to protect the Beijing companies and financial institutions involved in the construction, often with the underestimation or even the consent of local politicians and decision makers . A school case is the loan granted by China Exim Bank (Import-Export Bank) to Montenegro for the construction of the Bar-Boljare highway, for a cost of one billion dollars and more than two thirds of which is covered by Chinese financing. A disproportionate figure for a country that has a GDP of five billion. A few months ago the Montenegrin government went into difficulty due to the debt contracted for the motorway (obviously to be done with Chinese companies and labor) which proved to be among the most expensive in the world. And for its reimbursement Podgorica asked the EU for help. However, Brussels has made it known that it is unwilling to repay loans from Montenegro or other Balkan countries. When a debt is not paid, the infrastructure, although strategic, risks passing into Chinese hands: Sri Lanka is well aware of this, where the international port of Hambantota is of national importance and beyond. In 2017, the government was no longer able to repay the Chinese loan and the port was leased for 99 years to China Merchants Port Holdings for $ 1.12 billion. As the EU Court of Auditors recalled in a study, Chinese investments, if not repaid, can favor Beijing’s role in the management of public debts with consequent losses of strategic guarantees, as has already happened in non-EU countries such as Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan. , Sri Lanka, Maldives. In the case of Montenegro, the debt contracted with Exim Bank represents a quarter of the entire public debt of the state.

The European plan therefore aims to counter the hegemony that Beijing is slowly but steadily extending over developing countries, from Africa to the Pacific, from Oceania to Latin America to the Balkans. And it is paired with another initiative, this time aimed at the internal borders of the EU, adopted last May by the Commission: an anti-takeover shield to protect European companies which too often have been easy prey for Chinese competitors, lavishly supported by the Beijing state credit.