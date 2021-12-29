300 CryptoPunk perhaps lost forever: they are worth tens of millions of euros

THE CryptoPunk are among the NFT most appreciated and valuable on the market. Published for free by the studio Larva Labs in June 2017, the 10,000 images in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) have quickly become popular with the public following the phenomenon of cryptocurrencies and their value has increased considerably over the years. Today, the lowest price for a Punk currently on sale 66 ETH, which correspond to approx 250 thousand euros at the time of writing.

Lost CryptoPunk worth over € 100 million

But are all 10 thousand Cryptopunks actually in circulation and in the availability of their respective owners? According to a tweet thread from @ punk9863, up to 300 CryptoPunks may have been lost forever. This can happen when an NFT is sent to a badly written or no longer accessible blockchain address. Of these 300 CryptoPunk, 5 would be irretrievably unreachable for reasons of this type, according to @ punk9863, whose nickname highlights the very fact of being the owner of the CryptoPunk 9863.

As for the others, @ punk9863 remarks that there has been no activity on their owners’ wallet in the last three years. The owners could, therefore, have lost the private keys in order to access their respective wallets, and that’s why they no longer trade Cryptopunks.

Four of those wallets contain more than ten Punks and one of them 141 Punks. Not all Cryptopunks have the same value and, in the case of this latest collection, there are apparently very expensive specimens. Cryptopunks are nothing more than pixelated images representing human or alien faces registered on the Ethereum blockchain. Each of these faces has been generated by an algorithm and therefore no two faces are exactly alike, though some traits are rarer than others. The CryptoPunks, which will always remain 10,000 and no more will be created, have been originally released for free and could be requested by anyone with an Ethereum wallet.

The smart contract that governs the ownership of Cryptopunks is based on the Ethereum standard (ETH) ERC-721, which guarantees compatibility with any Ethereum-based service or exchange. With the principle that every NFT must be unique, Cryptopunks have been coined by algorithmically generating a set of attributes across different levels of rarity.

The Cryptopunk 2838 one of the Punks surely lost forever

Beyond the reports of @ punk9863, however, it is very difficult to verify whether the Cryptopunks in question have actually been lost. The owners of these wallets have actually not made transactions for a long time even though they would have an economic interest in at least claiming theirs meebit, Highly researched NFTs coined by Larva Labs itself, which were given free of charge to the owners of Cryptopunk (one meebit for each Cryptopunk purchased).

At the current minimum price for Punks, the roughly 300 lost Punks are assumed to be worth something like 20,000 ETH or around 80 million euros. However, some of these Punks are very rare, and therefore potentially could be sold for considerably higher prices. It is therefore a downward estimate: the value of the Punks to which one can no longer have access could even exceed 100 million euros.