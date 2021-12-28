300 million to connect the two shores of Sicily

Terna invests around 300 million euros in Sicily to build the ‘Chiaramonte Gulfi – Ciminna’ connection, the line that will connect the two shores of the island and significantly improve the quality of the Sicilian grid, favoring production from renewable sources. The Ministry of Ecological Transition has authorized the 380 kV power line, 172 kilometers long, which will connect the existing electricity stations of Chiaramonte Gulfi in the province of Ragusa and Ciminna in the province of Palermo, crossing 6 provinces (Agrigento, Caltanissetta, Catania, Enna, Palermo and Ragusa) and 24 Municipalities.

The connection, included in the 2021 Development Plan for over 18 billion, is one of the most important investments planned in Italy by the company led by Stefano Donnarumma. The work, considered essential to overcome the critical section between the eastern and western areas of Sicily, will help create better conditions for the electricity market and will further increase the safety of the electricity grid, with a consequent increase in quality and continuity. of the supply.

The executive planning phase, a note reads, will start at the beginning of next year and, subsequently, the construction sites are expected to open and will be completed in about two years. Once the connection has been made, which will involve 60 companies and 450 workers, the company that manages the national electricity grid will decommission about 20 kilometers of electricity lines in densely populated areas of environmental and cultural value, for a total of about 60 hectares of land freed from old infrastructures.

The ‘Chiaramonte Gulfi – Ciminna’ connection is part of Terna’s interventions functional to achieving the decarbonisation objectives set by the Pniec, the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate, to 2030. At the regional level, the director and enabler of the system electricity and energy transition operates over 4,500 kilometers of high and very high voltage lines and 76 electrical stations.

As part of the 2021-2025 “Driving Energy” Business Plan, Terna will invest over 1.7 billion euros in Sicily for the development and resilience of the regional electricity grid. The planned intervention plan will involve a total of over 500 companies and 2,000 workers and technicians.