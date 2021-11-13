300 Primogem for free, Blackberry and materials with the new promotional codes – Nerd4.life

During the course of the livestream of Genshin Impact on Twitch dedicated to the news coming with Update 2.3, as usual miHoYo has shared a series of new promotional codes to be redeemed for free 300 Primogem and other tempting bonuses.

Between one novelty and the other of the new awaited update, which will introduce Arataki Itto and Gorou as well as the reruns of the Albedo and Eula banners, miHoYo has shared three new promotional codes to get a total of 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora (the game coin) , 5 Hero’s Wit (for leveling up characters) and 10 units of Mystic Enhancement Ore (crystals used to upgrade weapons). Not a bad bonus, especially when you consider what the house offers.

Genshin Impact, the Albedo banner will be back with update 2.3

Here are the Genshin Impact free codes revealed during the update 2.3 livestream:

KB6DKDNM7H49 – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours BSNDJC747Z7D – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit AS7CJDP4NG7H – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

You can redeem codes Genshin Impact promotional items directly in the game by accessing the settings menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once the codes have been entered correctly, you can redeem the rewards in the Paimon inbox. Alternatively, if you have registered an account on the official Genshin Impact website, you can redeem the codes from there.

Please note that the code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Furthermore, the ones we have reported above will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of it while you are on time.