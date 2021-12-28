Tech

300 Primogem free thanks to the new promotional codes – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

During the course of the live on Twitch dedicated to the news of Update 2.4 of Genshin Impact, miHoYo as usual has provided a number of new promotional codes to redeem for get free 300 Primogem and other bonuses.

Between a novelty and the other of the new awaited update, which will see the debut of Shenhe and Yun Jin, rerun of Ganyu and Zhongli and the new Enkanomiya area, three new Genshin Impact codes have been unveiled to receive a total of 300 Primogems for free. , 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit (to level up characters) and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours (materials to upgrade weapons). A package as usual very popular with players.

Here are the Genshin Impact promo codes of December 26, 2021 revealed during the livestream of Update 2.4:

  • SA7V2DRZGAU5 – 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours
  • PSNVJURZZSD9 – 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit
  • 5SPDKV8ZHBFV – 100 Primogem and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact, an official artwork by miHoYo

Genshin Impact, an official artwork by miHoYo

You can to redeem the new promotional codes of Genshin Impact directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once the codes have been entered correctly, you can redeem the rewards in the Paimon inbox. Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official miHoYo website if you have registered your account.

Keep in mind that the code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Also the ones we have reported above they will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of it while you are on time.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

iPhone 12 smells like Black Friday: what a discount on Amazon!

November 23, 2021

The SMS scam: the voice message is a virus. Don’t open that link – Chronicle

2 weeks ago

iPhone 13 on offer on Amazon for Black Friday: reached an all-time low

November 26, 2021

Xbox Game Pass on PC, goodbye: welcome PC Game Pass!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button