300 Primogem free thanks to the new promotional codes – Nerd4.life

During the course of the live on Twitch dedicated to the news of Update 2.4 of Genshin Impact, miHoYo as usual has provided a number of new promotional codes to redeem for get free 300 Primogem and other bonuses.

Between a novelty and the other of the new awaited update, which will see the debut of Shenhe and Yun Jin, rerun of Ganyu and Zhongli and the new Enkanomiya area, three new Genshin Impact codes have been unveiled to receive a total of 300 Primogems for free. , 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit (to level up characters) and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours (materials to upgrade weapons). A package as usual very popular with players.

Here are the Genshin Impact promo codes of December 26, 2021 revealed during the livestream of Update 2.4:

SA7V2DRZGAU5 – 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours PSNVJURZZSD9 – 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit 5SPDKV8ZHBFV – 100 Primogem and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact, an official artwork by miHoYo

You can to redeem the new promotional codes of Genshin Impact directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once the codes have been entered correctly, you can redeem the rewards in the Paimon inbox. Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official miHoYo website if you have registered your account.

Keep in mind that the code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Also the ones we have reported above they will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of it while you are on time.