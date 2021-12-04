300 – THE DAWN OF AN EMPIRE

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: 300: Rise of an Empire

Country: USA

Year: 2014

Type: action, dramatic

Duration: 102 min.

Direction: Noam Murro

Subject: from the graphic novel Xerxes by Frank Miller

Film script: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstand

Production: Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures, Cruel and Unusual Films, Hollywood Gang Productions, Atmosphere Entertainment MM

Distribution: Warner Bros

Photography: Simon Duggan

Assembly: Wyatt Smith

Special effects: Jovko Dogandjiski, Nikolay Furtunkov, Roland Blancaflor, Julia Hapney, Kristen Lobstein, Peter Nikolov, Danny Yordanov

Music: Junkie XL

Scenography: Patrick Tatopoulos

Costumes: Alexandra Byrne

Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Rodrigo Santoro, Callan Mulvey, David Wenham, Jack O; Connell, Hans Matheson, Andrew Tiernan, Lena Headey, Yigal Noor, Andrew Pleavin, Ben Turner, Ashraf Barhom, Christopher Sciueref, peter Mensah

“300 – Rise of an Empire” (2014) – directed by Noam Murro , to the Box Office Italy has cashed 6.1 million euros , but immediately refer your attention to “300” (2007), from Zack Snyder. Accepted on average by critics and audiences, with a positive score of 47/100 out of Metacritic and with 42% of appreciations on Rotten Tomatoes, the sensuality of the film was particularly appreciated Eva Green in the guise of Artemisia and the sumptuous action scenes, enriched (too much) by the use of the CGI. The interpretation of Sullivan Stapleton does not convince as much, but overall the film is liked: to catch the eye is the aesthetics, which thanks to the added charm of the narrator’s voice Gorgo (Lena Headey) immediately immerses the viewer in an enveloping epic-oneiric / warlike atmosphere. Violence bleeds and is a bit forced and makes use of perhaps an excessive use of slow motion: the dialogues are just enough to support the real strength represented more than anything else by the epic plot.

Plot

To tell is the queen of Gorgo (Lena Headey) : the battle of Maratona, which took place ten years earlier, led to the loss of the king Darius of Persia (Yigal Naor) at the hands of the general Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton) .Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) , son of Dario, will have to succeed his father, but he could not if it were not for the influence of the beautiful Artemisia (Eva Green),astute and most skilled commander of the naval fleets of Sparta: to win, Xerxes will have to undergo a transformation to become a demi-god. Themistocles obtains from the Council a fleet to face the Persians at sea, with the strategy of continuing towards Sparta, but does not receive from the rand Leonidas, the help he would like. Having discovered the Greek origins of Artemisia (raised as a slave and then adopted by a Persian emissary), the leader further motivates himself of his mission: to obtain freedom. But Artemisia’s thirst for revenge and ferocity will put him to the test.