300 uniformed Police officers identified themselves on the Big Money platform, according to the Minister of the Interior | Security | News

Some 300 uniformed Police officers identified themselves in the Big Money money collection system, whose main promoter was Miguel Ángel Nazareno, known as Naza. This was revealed by the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, this Monday, April 18.

These servers, according to the government official, participated with volumes ranging between $15,000 and $20,000.

In his appearance before the media, the minister acknowledged his concern about the appearance of other illegal money-raising systems, such as Renacer. In this structure, it is still sought to establish the police members who would have contributed to the mechanism that operates outside the financial system. “It is estimated that there is a considerable number of uniformed personnel,” he said.

In addition, he estimated that several of the recent violent deaths at the national level would be related to these pyramid schemes or usury.

Over the recent weekend, several videos went viral of people dressed in police suits receiving money from others they thank, identifying them as “Don Marquito” and “Don Dieguito.”

Dead ‘Don Naza’ and the dismissal dictated by a judge to defendants, what happens with the investigation of the Big Money case?

The minister revealed that the video is real and that two officials of the institution who work in Quito are being investigated. In addition, he showed his concern for the detection of several bundles of money with stamps from the same cooperative of the National Police.

Given these videos, the National Police maintained that there are no servers that lead illegal networks of this type.

In addition, the institution explained that the start of an internal administrative investigation was ordered to the National Directorate of Internal Affairs in order to determine possible responsibilities and clarify these facts.

The Superintendence of Banks has issued 73 alerts from May 2019 to date about the presence of these structures, of which eight were detected in 2022.

Among those this year is the recruiter Renacer, an organization whose operations were discovered in recent days.

In the case of Big Money, on April 14, a judge dismissed Nazareno and two other people from investigations for the alleged crime of illegal recruitment.

The same day, Naza He was found dead with signs of violence on a third-order road in the Amaguaña parish, in the southeast of Quito.

Naza offered a return of 90% interest in one week to those who gave their money. Hundreds of people, mainly from Los Ríos, trusted that system.(I)