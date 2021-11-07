3000 hp Lamborghini Gallardo disintegrates records: supersonic acceleration

The Lamborghini Gallardo in factory condition is certainly a fast supercar. Some variants of the Sant’Agata Bolognese racing car could sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3.5 seconds and well exceed 320 km / h (an example is the Gallardo Squadra Corse), but apparently a modified specimen makes these numbers look ridiculous.

The Facebook post visible at the bottom of the page in fact has as its protagonist the Gallardo who has just broken the half-mile record (804 meters) thanks to extensive tweaks and a particularly brave driver. The car belongs to Gigi Chamdi, a very famous person in the US drag racing scene, and in 2016 it was raised to around 3,000 horsepower from tuner Underground Racing. At that juncture the supercar set a half-mile record with an output speed of 392 km / h, but recently it has done even better.

Following further upgrades and another injection of courage Chamdi personally took the reins of the monster on the occasion of the Shift Sector event in Texas with the aim of overcoming the previous limits. The first test saw him close the half-mile at an exit speed of 388 km / h, which he was absolutely unsatisfied with, however already in the second race he broke the record with 401 km / h at the exit.

This, however, did not satisfy Chamdi’s desire to overcome himself again and in fact, during the fourth and fifth tests he obtained frightening results due to, respectively, 405 and 407 km / h out on the half mile. To make the performance incredible there is also the use of Toyo R888R tires which, although exceptional, embody a very normal set and approved for the road.

In the near future, vehicles powered by electric motors could win the scepter from those equipped with a full combustion engine thanks to their intrinsic qualities in the delivery of torque. Right now on the half-mile they would have no hopes due to a limited top speed, but an incredible model has already arrived: the Rimac Nevera impresses on the quarter-mile, and holds the record for a factory car.